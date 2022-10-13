Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276021/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$46.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR

- The Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.

- Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

- In the global Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market

Prospects

Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value

Chain

COVID-19 Hampers Production and Supply of LIBs, But Revival in

the Offing

Energy-Storage Materials for Li-ion Batteries Face COVID-19

Headwinds

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 2: Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

98 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Batteries: Indispensable Power Source for Modern-Day Consumer &

Industrial Applications

An Introduction to Li-ion Battery

Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery

Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries

Applications of Li-Ion Batteries

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type

Automotive Sector to Drive Future Market Gains

Asia-Pacific at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market

Lithium-ion Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 3: Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity

(in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2023 and 2028

EXHIBIT 4: Global Li-ion Manufacturing Capacity Breakdown

(in %) by Leading Country for 2021

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide:

Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion

Batteries Market

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Li-ion Battery

Technologies

EXHIBIT 6: Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 7: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million

Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

EXHIBIT 8: Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In

Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

EXHIBIT 9: Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion

Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025

and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion

Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

EXHIBIT 10: Volume Weighted Average Price of Lithium Ion

Battery Across All Sectors: 2014-2020

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Rising Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on

Recycling

EXHIBIT 11: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country for 2021

Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings

Recycling Into the Spotlight

Li-Ion Batteries: Solution for De-Carbonization at the Cost of

Environmental Damage

Here?s How Li-Ion Battery Boom Impacts the Environment

Why Recycling is Emerging Into the Spotlight?

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste

Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling

Initiatives

Regulations Push Investments in Li-ion Battery Recycling Plants

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-

Scale Energy Storage

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 12: Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW:

2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

EXHIBIT 13: Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents

New Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: New

Installations in GW for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 &

2028

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid

Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors

Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems

Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li

-ion Batteries

High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion

Batteries in Renewable Systems

Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry

for Consumer Electronics Devices

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

EXHIBIT 14: World Consumer Li-ion Rechargeable Battery Market

by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

EXHIBIT 15: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-

2021

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

EXHIBIT 16: Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million

Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Li-ion

Battery Uptake

EXHIBIT 17: Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy

Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents

Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market: Growth in

Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of

Innovations in UPS Systems

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion

Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-ion Batteries Present Exciting

Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused

Energy

EXHIBIT 18: Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data

Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in

North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with

Expansion of Portable Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle

Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 19: World Electric Bikes Market Breakdown of Sales

(in %) by Battery Type (2020 & 2027)

Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

EXHIBIT 20: Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling

Industry

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional

Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Focus on Innovations in Battery Materials to Increase Charging

Rates

Emphasis on Lithium-Ion Battery Life Cycle Management

Current Regulatory Framework for Lithium-Ion Batteries and

Future Outlook

Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption

in Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 21: Li-ion Battery Pack Cost in $/kWh for the Years

2012 through 2021

Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant

Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market

EXHIBIT 22: Cost Structure of Li-ion Battery (in %) by Component

Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market

EXHIBIT 23: Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by

Select Countries

EXHIBIT 24: Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country

for 2020

High Cobalt Prices Affect Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Solid Battery Technology Set to Leapfrog with Tweaks in Design

and Material Options

Shift from Liquid Electrolyte towards Solid-State Battery

Solid-State (Solid Lithium) Design: Intriguing Option for New

Applications

No End of Road for Lithium-Ion Batteries as More is Poised to

Come with New Options

Innovations in Vehicle Battery to Have Spillover Gains for

Stationary Storage Applications

Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies Fuel Market Prospects

Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries:

A Review

Fire Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge

for Li-ion Battery Market



