Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276021/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$46.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR
- The Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
- In the global Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 245 Featured)
BYD Company Ltd.
CALB USA Inc.
Clarios, Inc.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited
GS Yuasa Corporation
LG Chem Ltd.
Lithium Werks BV
Panasonic Corporation
Saft Groupe SAS
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen BAK Technology Co., Ltd.
Tesla, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276021/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market
Prospects
Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value
Chain
COVID-19 Hampers Production and Supply of LIBs, But Revival in
the Offing
Energy-Storage Materials for Li-ion Batteries Face COVID-19
Headwinds
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 2: Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
98 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Batteries: Indispensable Power Source for Modern-Day Consumer &
Industrial Applications
An Introduction to Li-ion Battery
Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery
Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries
Applications of Li-Ion Batteries
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type
Automotive Sector to Drive Future Market Gains
Asia-Pacific at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market
Lithium-ion Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 3: Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity
(in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2023 and 2028
EXHIBIT 4: Global Li-ion Manufacturing Capacity Breakdown
(in %) by Leading Country for 2021
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide:
Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion
Batteries Market
Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Li-ion Battery
Technologies
EXHIBIT 6: Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 7: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million
Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
EXHIBIT 8: Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In
Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
EXHIBIT 9: Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion
Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025
and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion
Batteries
Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries
EXHIBIT 10: Volume Weighted Average Price of Lithium Ion
Battery Across All Sectors: 2014-2020
Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space
Rising Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on
Recycling
EXHIBIT 11: Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country for 2021
Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings
Recycling Into the Spotlight
Li-Ion Batteries: Solution for De-Carbonization at the Cost of
Environmental Damage
Here?s How Li-Ion Battery Boom Impacts the Environment
Why Recycling is Emerging Into the Spotlight?
Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste
Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling
Initiatives
Regulations Push Investments in Li-ion Battery Recycling Plants
Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-
Scale Energy Storage
Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 12: Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW:
2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
EXHIBIT 13: Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents
New Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: New
Installations in GW for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 &
2028
Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid
Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors
Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems
Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li
-ion Batteries
High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion
Batteries in Renewable Systems
Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry
for Consumer Electronics Devices
Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand
EXHIBIT 14: World Consumer Li-ion Rechargeable Battery Market
by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others
Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
EXHIBIT 15: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-
2021
Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
EXHIBIT 16: Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million
Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Li-ion
Battery Uptake
EXHIBIT 17: Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy
Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents
Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market: Growth in
Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of
Innovations in UPS Systems
Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion
Batteries
Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-ion Batteries Present Exciting
Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused
Energy
EXHIBIT 18: Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data
Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in
North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with
Expansion of Portable Applications
Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle
Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 19: World Electric Bikes Market Breakdown of Sales
(in %) by Battery Type (2020 & 2027)
Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries
Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones
EXHIBIT 20: Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling
Industry
Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional
Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth
Focus on Innovations in Battery Materials to Increase Charging
Rates
Emphasis on Lithium-Ion Battery Life Cycle Management
Current Regulatory Framework for Lithium-Ion Batteries and
Future Outlook
Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption
in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 21: Li-ion Battery Pack Cost in $/kWh for the Years
2012 through 2021
Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant
Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market
EXHIBIT 22: Cost Structure of Li-ion Battery (in %) by Component
Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market
EXHIBIT 23: Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by
Select Countries
EXHIBIT 24: Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country
for 2020
High Cobalt Prices Affect Production Cost of Li-ion Battery
Solid Battery Technology Set to Leapfrog with Tweaks in Design
and Material Options
Shift from Liquid Electrolyte towards Solid-State Battery
Solid-State (Solid Lithium) Design: Intriguing Option for New
Applications
No End of Road for Lithium-Ion Batteries as More is Poised to
Come with New Options
Innovations in Vehicle Battery to Have Spillover Gains for
Stationary Storage Applications
Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies Fuel Market Prospects
Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries:
A Review
Fire Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries
Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge
for Li-ion Battery Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Lithium Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (NMC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium Nickel Manganese
Cobalt (NMC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium Iron Phosphate
(LFP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium Cobalt Oxide
(LCO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Lithium Nickel Cobalt
Aluminum Oxide (NCA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Lithium Nickel Cobalt
Aluminum Oxide (NCA) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Chemistries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Chemistries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Chemistries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium
Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC),
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO),
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel
Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other Chemistries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium
Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC),
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO),
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel
Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other Chemistries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium
Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC),
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO),
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel
Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other Chemistries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium
Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC),
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO),
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel
Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other Chemistries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium
Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC),
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO),
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel
Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other Chemistries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium
Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC),
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO),
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel
Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other Chemistries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel
Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium
Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
and Other Chemistries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC),
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO),
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other
Chemistries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron
Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel
Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) and Other Chemistries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276021/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276021/?utm_source=GNW