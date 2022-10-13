Global eCommerce Logistics Market to Reach $819 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eCommerce Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232787/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eCommerce Logistics estimated at US$243.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$819 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.9% over the period 2020-2027. Domestic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$571.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the International segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR

- The eCommerce Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured)

Aramex International

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

Clipper Logistics Plc.

DEPPON LOGISTICS Co., LTD.

Deutsche Bahn AG

DHL International GmbH

EStore Logistics

FedEx Corporation

Gati Limited

Kenco Group, Inc.

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Rhenus Group

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Yunda Express

ZTO Express





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

eCommerce Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce Provides the

Foundation for Growth in the e-Commerce Logistics Market

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Traditional & Non Traditional Retailers Scale Up to the e-

Commerce Boom by Focusing on Logistics Innovations

A Decade Long Robust Growth in e-Commerce Has Prepped the E-

commerce Logistics Market for Steady Growth: Global B2C E-

Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Overview of E-commerce Logistics

Current State of the E-commerce Logistics Market: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Moving Beyond COVID-19, How Will Global Supply Chains Looks

Like? The Answers Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics

Should Know

As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their

Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization

Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal

Fragmentation Drives the Supply Chain Industry?s Transformation

Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains

Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building

Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains

All Regional Markets Poised for Growth in 2022 & Beyond

Cross Border e-Commerce Storms Into the Spotlight as a Key

Driver of Growth With China Basking in the Limelight

% Share of Cross Border e-Commerce in Overall Global e-Commerce

Sales for the Years 2017, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Focus on Efficiency Brings Automation Into the Spotlight

Drones to the Rescue

Wearables Make a Mark

Self-Driving Trucks Emerge Into the Spotlight

Global Opportunity for Logistics Automation (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

AI Makes a Deep Impact on e-Commerce Logistics

Special Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Trucking

Industry

Global Spending on AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

It is Not All Doom for Everyone. 3PL has Fared Reasonably Well

Amid the Pandemic

Global Opportunity for Third Party Logistics (3PL) (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Reverse Logistics Rises in Prominence

A Comparison of % of Customer Returns of Goods Purchased in

Brick & Motor Shops Vs Online Stores As of the Year 2021

Importance of Big Data Comes to the Fore as Companies Realize

the Many Benefits Offered

Global Opportunity for Supply Chain Big Data Analytics (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Innovation & Efficiency in Last Mile Delivery Vital to a

Successful e-Commerce Experience

EVs for Last Mile Delivery Gains in Prominence

Sustainability of e-Commerce Logistics Storms Into the Spotlight

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here?s Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular

Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric

Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990,

2000, 2010, & 2020

How the Logistics Industry is Responding



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Domestic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Domestic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Domestic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

International by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for International by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for International by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Warehousing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Warehousing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Warehousing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics

by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by Service -

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for eCommerce

Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and International

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Logistics by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Domestic and International for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation,

Warehousing and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for eCommerce

Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Logistics by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Logistics by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics

by Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Logistics by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Domestic and International for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation,

Warehousing and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics

by Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Logistics by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Logistics by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Domestic and International for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Logistics by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by

Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing

and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by

Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services



