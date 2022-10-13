New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Management ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232335/?utm_source=GNW



Global Battery Management ICs Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery Management ICs estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fuel Gauge ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Battery Charger ICs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Battery Management ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.Authentication ICs Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

- In the global Authentication ICs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$490.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$589 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Richtek Technology Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Semtech Corporation

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Battery Management ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of

Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020,

and 2022

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per

100 People) As of February 2021 by country

How Semiconductors & Electronics Are Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Battery Management Systems & ICs - Definition, Scope & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Provides the

Foundation for Growth of Battery Management ICs in the

Consumer Electronics Market

Why Rechargeable-Battery Power Management Demands Multiple ICs

Battery Management ICs Extend Battery Life for Portable Devices

Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery

Management ICs: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries & The Need

for Battery Management ICs

Battery Management in Battery Powered Drones Gains in

Importance for Safe Operation of Drones: Global Number of

Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries &

Battery Management ICs

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2024, 2027

Growing IoT Ecosystem Bodes Well for IoT Device Batteries &

Battery Management ICs to Overcome Limited Battery Life

Drawback in IoT applications

IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Opening New Growth Opportunities for

Batteries for IoT Devices: Global Number of IoT Connected

Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020,

2022 & 2025

Why Smart Cities & IoT Need Smart Batteries?

Explosion of Smart Wearables Spurs Demand for Battery

Management ICs

Battery Management in Wearable Devices: A Review

Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Importance & Value Offered by Battery Fuel Gauge ICs

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV

Batteries & Battery Management ICs

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Battery Management

ICs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for

the Years 2019 and 2022

High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles

Presents Opportunities for Battery Management ICs: Global

Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in

Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 &

2030

Strong Adoption of Battery Energy Storage Technologies to Drive

Demand for Battery Management ICs

Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System

Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel

Gauge ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fuel Gauge ICs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Gauge ICs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Charger ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Battery Charger ICs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Battery Charger ICs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Authentication ICs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Authentication ICs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Authentication ICs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management

ICs by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel

Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery

Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs

and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Battery Management

ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Battery

Management ICs by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Battery Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Management

ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Battery

Management ICs by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Battery Management ICs by Geographic Region - South Korea,

Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery Management

ICs by Geographic Region - South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Battery

Management ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 52: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: South Korea Historic Review for Battery Management

ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Battery

Management ICs by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



TAIWAN

Table 55: Taiwan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Taiwan Historic Review for Battery Management ICs by

Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Taiwan 15-Year Perspective for Battery Management ICs

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge

ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Battery

Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs

and Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Battery

Management ICs by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Battery Management ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery

Charger ICs and Authentication ICs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World Historic Review for Battery Management

ICs by Product - Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and

Authentication ICs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Battery

Management ICs by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Charger ICs and Authentication ICs

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 26

