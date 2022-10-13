New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Management ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232335/?utm_source=GNW
Global Battery Management ICs Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery Management ICs estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fuel Gauge ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Battery Charger ICs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- The Battery Management ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.Authentication ICs Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
- In the global Authentication ICs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$490.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$589 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)
Analog Devices, Inc.
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Richtek Technology Corporation
Rohm Co., Ltd.
Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
Semtech Corporation
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Battery Management ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of
Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020,
and 2022
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per
100 People) As of February 2021 by country
How Semiconductors & Electronics Are Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Battery Management Systems & ICs - Definition, Scope & Importance
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Provides the
Foundation for Growth of Battery Management ICs in the
Consumer Electronics Market
Why Rechargeable-Battery Power Management Demands Multiple ICs
Battery Management ICs Extend Battery Life for Portable Devices
Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery
Management ICs: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries & The Need
for Battery Management ICs
Battery Management in Battery Powered Drones Gains in
Importance for Safe Operation of Drones: Global Number of
Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &
2026
Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries &
Battery Management ICs
Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2024, 2027
Growing IoT Ecosystem Bodes Well for IoT Device Batteries &
Battery Management ICs to Overcome Limited Battery Life
Drawback in IoT applications
IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Opening New Growth Opportunities for
Batteries for IoT Devices: Global Number of IoT Connected
Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020,
2022 & 2025
Why Smart Cities & IoT Need Smart Batteries?
Explosion of Smart Wearables Spurs Demand for Battery
Management ICs
Battery Management in Wearable Devices: A Review
Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Importance & Value Offered by Battery Fuel Gauge ICs
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV
Batteries & Battery Management ICs
Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Battery Management
ICs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for
the Years 2019 and 2022
High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles
Presents Opportunities for Battery Management ICs: Global
Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 &
2030
Strong Adoption of Battery Energy Storage Technologies to Drive
Demand for Battery Management ICs
Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System
Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 26
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.
Global Battery Management ICs Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
