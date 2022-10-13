Media Advisory -- Honouring NL Victims of Impaired Driving at MADD Canada Memorial Monument

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innocent people killed and injured as a result of impaired driving will be honoured Saturday at a ceremony at MADD Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument.



The beautiful Monument, located at Central Funeral Homes in Grand Falls-Windsor, is etched with the names of 76 people who died or were injured as a result of someone’s choice to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Joining the families of victims and survivors for this special tribute will be: Chris Tibbs, MLA for Grand Falls-Windsor – Buchans; Barry Manuel, Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor; and representatives from police and fire services.

Media are invited to attend the Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Location: Central Funeral Homes, 45 Union St., Grand Falls-Windsor, NL Guest Speakers: Chris Tibbs, MLA, Grand Falls-Windsor – Buchans Barry Manuel, Mayor, Grand Falls-Windsor Tracey Ellsworth, Atlantic Region Director, MADD Canada National Board of Directors Steve Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, MADD Canada

“Our Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument is an important way that we can lend our support to victims and survivors of impaired driving, and also to remind the public about the very real and tragic consequences that can happen every time someone drives when impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs,” said Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer.



MADD Canada currently has provincial monuments to honour victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec, with plans underway to unveil an Ontario Monument in 2023.