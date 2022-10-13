Global IR Spectroscopy Market to Touch Valuation of $2,866.7 Million by 2030 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IR spectroscopy uses infrared radiation to obtain information about the chemical structure of a substance. As per Astute Analytica, the demand for global IR spectroscopy market mainly comes from industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical where it is used to identify functional groups in molecules, as well as to determine the relative abundance of each type of group. Additionally, IR spectroscopy can be used to measure the strength of intermolecular forces, and to study the kinetics of reactions.



The demand for IR spectroscopy market has been growing rapidly in recent years, due to its many advantages over other methods of analysis. For example, IR spectroscopy is non-destructive and requires very little sample preparation, making it ideal for analysis of delicate or expensive samples. Additionally, it can be used to analyze both solid and liquid samples, and can provide information on both the molecular structure and the vibrational properties of a substance. It can provide rapid and accurate analysis. This has led to the development of new instruments and methods that make IR spectroscopy more accessible and easier to use.

In recent years, IR spectroscopy market has been a growing trend towards miniaturization and portability in spectroscopy instruments, as well as towards multi-modal instruments that can perform multiple types of analysis. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, as more and more users look for ways to take their spectroscopy instruments with them wherever they go.

As the demand for IR spectroscopy market grows, so does the need for qualified analysts. Those who are trained in this technique will find themselves in high demand in a variety of industries, from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to materials science and semiconductors.

Top 5 Players Generates 43.1% Market Revenue

As per Astute Analytica study, top 5 players in the IR spectroscopy market collectively held 43.1% market share in 2021. The key players in the market include Medtronic, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sartorius AG.

Bruker Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers in the IR spectroscopy market. The company offers a wide range of products for various applications such as process control, quality control, research, and teaching. Bruker's products are used in many industries including chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, materials science, and environmental analysis.

As the worldwide leader in IR spectroscopy, Bruker continues to grow the business by investing in new technologies, applications and markets. In recent years, the company has seen strong growth in its Waters Division, which provides solutions for pharmaceutical, environmental and food testing. In particular, the pharmaceutical market is a major growth driver for the company.

It has also seen solid growth in materials science division, which provides solutions for the semiconductor, solar and coatings industries. These businesses in the IR spectroscopy market continue to invest heavily in research and development to maintain their technology leadership position. To fuel future growth, Bruker Corporation is continuing to invest heavily in R&D. It believes that this is the best way to maintain technology leadership position and drive innovation that will benefit their customers.

Medtronic is another leading player in the IR spectroscopy market with a strong presence in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company offers a wide range of instruments for different applications such as process monitoring, quality control, research, and teaching. Its products are widely used in industries such as chemicals & plastics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, environmental analysis, and materials.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the leading companies in the global IR spectroscopy market. The company has a strong product portfolio with a wide range of applications across multiple industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage testing, environmental testing, and academic research. In addition, the company has a strong geographical presence with sales offices and distribution channels spread across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa.

These companies are focusing on various growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations to maintain their stronghold in the global IR spectroscopy market.

There are a number of growth strategies that IR spectroscopy manufacturers adopting to expand their businesses. Wherein, they focus on increasing sales in existing markets by offering new and innovative products that meet the needs of customers in these markets. Another option is to enter into new markets, either by developing new products specifically for these markets or by adapting existing products to meet the needs of these markets. Another growth strategy that IR spectroscopy manufacturers use is to focus on increasing the efficiency of their manufacturing processes. This can help them to reduce costs and improve margins in the global IR spectroscopy market. Additionally, manufacturers can also invest in research and development to create new and improved products. This can help them to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Medium Wave Infrared Spectroscopy to Generate Revenue of $ 1,400 Million by 2030

Medium wave infrared (MWIR) spectroscopy is one of the key segments of the IR spectroscopy market and is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. MWIR spectroscopy finds applications in process analysis and quality control across various industry verticals such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil & gas.

The market growth of MWIR spectroscopy is attributed to its ability to detect a wide range of organic compounds and inorganic materials. Additionally, it can be used for process analysis without the need for sample preparation, which reduces the overall cost of analysis. Moreover, MWIR spectroscopy can be used for real-time monitoring of process parameters, which further enhances its adoption in various industries.

Global medium wave IR spectroscopy market is projected to reach valuation of USD 1,400 million by 2030. The growth of the MWIR spectroscopy segment is largely driven by the increasing adoption of this technology in a variety of industries such as semiconductor and electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, chemical and materials science.

In particular, the semiconductor and electronics industries are expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the MW IR spectroscopy market due to the increasing demand for this technology in various applications such as process control, quality assurance, and failure analysis. Additionally, the rising need for advanced analytical techniques to characterize novel materials used in semiconductor manufacturing is also fueling the demand for MWIR spectroscopy.

The food & beverage industry is another key end-use segment where IR spectroscopy market finds widespread use owing to its ability to rapidly detect various contaminants present in food products. Moreover, growing awareness about food safety amongst consumers is further boosting the uptake of this technology in this sector. Similarly, rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies are creating a significant demand for water treatment solutions which are likely to drive the adoption.

