Global Aerospace Ground Handling Systems Market to Reach $191.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerospace Ground Handling Systems estimated at US$135.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$191.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cargo & Baggage Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$86.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aircraft Handling segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

- The Aerospace Ground Handling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.9 Billion by the year 2027.

- Passenger Handling Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR

- In the global Passenger Handling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)

Aero Specialties, Inc.

Aviapartner NV

Bharat Earth Movers Ltd.

Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment Ltd.

Cavotec SA

IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co.,

ITW GSE

JBT Corporation

Mallaghan Engineering, Ltd.

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk

Oceania Aviation

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB Group

Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) Group

Tronair Inc.

Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aerospace Ground Handling Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How Was the Aerospace Industry Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size

Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2022

Aerospace Ground Handling System: Definition, Importance,

Service Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery,

Brightening the Outlook for Grounding Handling Services

Innovative Ground Handling Solutions Are the Need of the Hour

Automation Revolutionizes Ground Handling Operations in Airports

Focus On Sustainability Pushes Adoption Of Zero Emission Ground

Handling Vehicles Among Airports Around The World

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here?s Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular

Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric

Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990,

2000, 2010, & 2020

How Airports Are Responding

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in

the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022



