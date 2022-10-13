Global Aerospace Ground Handling Systems Market to Reach $191.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Ground Handling Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232308/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerospace Ground Handling Systems estimated at US$135.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$191.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cargo & Baggage Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$86.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aircraft Handling segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
- The Aerospace Ground Handling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.9 Billion by the year 2027.
- Passenger Handling Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
- In the global Passenger Handling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
