Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Quick Service Restaurants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Full Service Restaurants segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

- The Fully Automatic Coffee Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$356.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 141 Featured)

Animo B.V.

Bravilor Bonamat BV

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

Crem International AB

De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

EVERSYS S.A.

Franke Holding AG

Gruppo Cimbali S.p.A.

JURA Elektroapparate AG

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Luigi Lavazza SPA

Melitta Group

Nestlé Nespresso S.A

Rancilio Group S.p.A.

Rex-Royal AG

Wilbur Curtis Co.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Robust Coffee Industry Provides the Foundation for the Growth

of Fully Automatic Coffee Machines

Robust Global Appetite for Coffee Bodes Well for Automated

Brewing of the Beverage: Global Consumption of Coffee (In

Millions of 60Kgs Bags) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and

2023

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Food Service Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s The New Normal?

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Range of Coffee Flavors & Blends Encourage Adoption

to Automated Coffee Machines to Save Time & Cost

Rise of V-Commerce Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of

Automated Coffee Machines in Food Service Outlets

With Food Vending Exploding into a Major Trend, Coffee Vending

Machines Are Poised to Witness Robust Growth: Global

Opportunity for Vending Machines (In 000s of Installed Units)

for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Robust Outlook for Coffee Shops Bodes Well for Increased

Investments in Automatic Coffee Machines

Rise of Coffee Shops Strengthens the Business Case for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines for Efficient Management of Customer

Traffic & for Meeting Contactless Service Needs: Global

Opportunity for Coffee Shops (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise of Digital Self-Service Drives Adoption of Automated Self-

Service Coffee at Hotels, Restaurants & Bakery

AI Enables Automatic Coffee Machines to Dispense Personalized

Coffee

Rise of Offices With Kitchenette as the Future of Workplace to

Benefit Demand for Automatic Coffee Machines

Smart Coffee Machines with Advanced Functionalities to Expand

Market Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quick

Service Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Quick Service Restaurants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Quick Service

Restaurants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Full

Service Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Full Service Restaurants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Full Service Restaurants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022

(E)

Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick

Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2022 (E)

Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick

Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 10-Year Perspective for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022

(E)

Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Geographic Region -

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic

Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Quick Service Restaurants and Full

Service Restaurants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE 10-Year Perspective for Fully Automatic Coffee

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants for the

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick

Service Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service

Restaurants and Full Service Restaurants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 10-Year Perspective for Fully

Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quick Service Restaurants and Full Service

Restaurants for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines by Segment - Quick Service



