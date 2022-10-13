Tecogen Receives Follow-on Order from Connecticut Municipality

WALTHAM, MA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce a follow-on order of two additional Tecochill systems for a large municipality in Connecticut consisting of one 200 ton Tecochill system for an elementary school and one 50 ton Tecochill system for a separate elementary school. In both cases the systems are part of a district-wide upgrade to provide air conditioning to schools that previously did not have central cooling. The two Tecochill units are in addition to three 400 ton Tecochill chiller systems ordered by the district in July . The order brings a total of 7 Tecochill units with a combined capacity of 1850 tons of Tecochill cooling for the municipality, which has been a Tecogen customer for over 20 years.



The municipality is taking advantage of its allocation of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for improvements in heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) in the school system to fund the projects. In addition to significant cost savings and additional resiliency to electric grid outages, the municipality is expected to achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) savings of 1,700 tons/year in the aggregate from its Tecochill systems.

“We are excited that this Connecticut municipality decided to supplement its order for Tecochill systems in its school and municipal buildings,” noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Tecogen equipment is uniquely suited to reduce both energy costs and carbon emissions as electric rates continue to increase, and our equipment enables customers to satisfy emerging GHG reduction goals.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

