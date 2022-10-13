Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219553/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

- The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.Services Segment to Record 14.2% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CD Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenXPro GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

LC Sciences

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Sequentia Biotech SL

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219553/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

Pandemic Impact on RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market

RNA-Oriented Projects Set to Increase

Competition

EXHIBIT 1: RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

44 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is RNA-Seq Technology?

A Prelude to Transcriptomics Technologies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

PCR Emerges as the Leading Technology

Drug Discovery Segment Poised to Lead the Global Market

North America Emerges as the Major Regional Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 3: World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country

(2021)

EXHIBIT 4: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic

Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population

EXHIBIT 5: Number of Available Personalized Medicines in the US

(2010-2020)

EXHIBIT 6: Personalized Medicines as % of New FDA Drug

Approvals for 2015-2021

Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

EXHIBIT 9: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 10: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

EXHIBIT 11: Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000

Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Transcriptomics Applications in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling

Increasing PCR Applications in Biotechnology Sector

Progressive Growth of Omics Technologies: Opportunity for RNA

Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market

The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology

EXHIBIT 12: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-

related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

RNA Sequencing Critical for Cancer and Rare Diseases

Bulk-Tissue RNA Sequencing and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing for

Cardiovascular Research

Bulk RNA Sequencing

Single-Cell Sequencing

Spatial Transcriptomics

Single-Cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth

The Evolution of scRNA-seq

Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing

scRNA-seq for Autoimmune Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases

SPLiTseq Beneficial for Understanding Cause of Disease

Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground

Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Demonstrate Growth

inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth

Spatial Transcriptomic Data Analysis

Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for

Transcriptomics Activity

Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth

RNA Sequencing Benefits Fuel Market Prospects

Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes

Rising Focus on Toxicogenomics: Potential for RNA Analysis/

Transcriptomics Markets

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors

Presents Opportunities

EXHIBIT 15: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)

for 2015-2025

EXHIBIT 16: R&D Spending as % of Revenues in Select Leading

Pharmaceutical Companies (2020)

EXHIBIT 17: R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) of Select Leading

Biotechnology Companies for 2020

Technological Advancements & Innovations Fuel Market Growth

Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within

Single Cells

Introduction of Oxford Nanopore?s Innovative Portable Sequencer

for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves

Transcriptomic Analysis

RNA-Combine, a Toolkit for More Comprehensively Analyzing

Transcriptome Data

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics

Technologies

EXHIBIT 18: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 19: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Challenges Facing RNA/Transcriptomics Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reagents / Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents / Consumables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Reagents / Consumables

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerase Chain Reaction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polymerase Chain Reaction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Polymerase Chain

Reaction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Sequencing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Sequencing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microarrays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Microarrays by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Microarrays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Interference by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for RNA Interference by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for RNA Interference by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Toxicogenomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Toxicogenomics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Toxicogenomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Clinical Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Clinical Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Comparative Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Comparative Transcriptomics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Comparative

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain

Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain

Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain

Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain

Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain

Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain

Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RNA

Analysis / Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents /

Consumables, Instruments, Services and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain

Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________