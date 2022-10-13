Global Orthodontics Market Pegged to Reach Valuation of $15.95 billion by 2028 | 3D Printed Orthodontics to Become Popular by 2025

Westford, USA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is no doubt that orthodontics market is one of the most in-demand and rapidly growing fields of dental care. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, the number of patients seeking orthodontic treatment has increased by 36% over the past decade. With new technology and treatment options available, that number is only expected to grow.

One of the biggest reasons for the growing demand for orthodontics market is simply due to the fact that more people are now wanting to have perfect teeth. With social media being such a large part of our lives, people are constantly seeing images of celebrities and influencers with perfect smiles. This has led to a huge increase in the number of people wanting to achieve similar results.

In addition to this, there are also now more options available when it comes to orthodontic treatment. Thanks to advances in technology, there are now shorter and less invasive treatments available that still give amazing results. This means that more people are willing to try orthodontics than ever before. Apart from this, orthodontic treatment has become much more affordable in recent years. Thanks to advances in technology, orthodontists are able to offer patients a wider range of treatment options that fit their budget and needs.

SkyQuest's analysis also highlights some challenges faced by the orthodontics market, such as fierce competition and high-priced products. However, it concludes that the sector overall is very attractive and has strong potential for future growth. This is good news for companies operating in this space, as well as investors considering putting money into the sector.

The report highlights that the North American orthodontics market is currently the largest in the world, due to the high prevalence of malocclusion in this region and the availability of advanced orthodontic treatment options. However, Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by factors such as government initiatives to promote dental health and an increase in disposable incomes.

SkyQuest report provides an overview of key trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the global orthodontics market. It also analyzes various segments of the market on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography.

Orthodontics Market is Highly Competitive and Fragmented

the orthodontics market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players competing for market share. This provides opportunities for new entrants to gain a foothold in the market and fosters healthy competition that benefits consumers. It also means that there are numerous potential acquisition targets for larger companies looking to consolidate their position in the market.

There are a large number of players in the market, ranging from small, regional companies to large multinationals. The top three companies - Align Technology, Henry Schein and Dentsply Sirona - account for less than 20% of the total market.

There is a wide variety of products and services available in the market, which cater to different needs and budgets. This makes it difficult for companies to differentiate their offerings and gain a competitive edge. The pricing pressures are also intense, as insurance reimbursement rates have been declining in recent years. This has led to a decline in average selling prices for many products and services.

The orthodontics market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as an aging population and increasing awareness of the importance of dental health. However, competition is likely to remain fierce and margins challenging.

3D Printed Orthodontics Pegged to Become Popular by 2025

The demand for 3D printed orthodontics market is growing rapidly as the technology becomes more widely available and affordable. Traditional orthodontic treatments can be very expensive and time-consuming, so patients are increasingly turning to 3D printing for a more affordable and convenient solution. In addition, 3D printed braces are customized to fit each patient's mouth perfectly, so they are more comfortable to wear and offer better results.

With the rising cost of healthcare, people are increasingly looking for ways to save money on their medical bills. 3D printing provides an excellent solution for those who need orthodontic treatment but cannot afford the high price tag of traditional options.

SkyQuest study on global orthodontics market says 3D printing technology is already being used by some orthodontists to create custom implants and braces. But as the technology continues to develop, it will become increasingly capable of producing even more complex structures – like replacement teeth.

This could have a major impact on the orthodontics market, which is currently reliant on mass-produced braces and other dental appliances. With 3D printing, each patient could have their own unique set of braces, tailored specifically to their individual needs.

What's more, patients would no longer have to wait weeks or months for their braces to be delivered from a lab – they could be printed on-demand in just a few hours. This would greatly reduce costs and waiting times for patients, making orthodontic treatment more accessible than ever before.

Orthodontists across the global orthodontics market are already using 3D printers to create models of patients' teeth, which helps them plan treatment and choose the right appliances. But as the technology continues to advance, KPMG predicts that orthodontists will increasingly rely on 3D printing to produce custom braces and other devices directly for their patients.

The report on the global orthodontics market notes that this shift could have a major impact on the orthodontic market, which is currently worth an estimated $5.57 billion. As more and more orthodontists adopt 3D printing technology, it's likely that the price of braces and other dental appliances will go down, making them more accessible to patients.

Ultimately, SkyQuest's analysis reveals that 3D printing is poised to have a major impact on the orthodontic industry in the years ahead. This technology is already making waves in dentistry, and it's likely that we'll see even more advances in the field of orthodontics as 3D printing becomes more widespread.

Key Players in Global Orthodontics Market

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (U.K.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

Ormco Corporation (U.S.)

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

