Global Smart Buildings Market to Reach $124.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Buildings estimated at US$63 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$69.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
- The Smart Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Buildings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Sustainability Remains at the Core of the Emergence & Evolution
of Smart Buildings
The World Reaches Tipping Points in the Climate System
As Time Runs Out, the March Towards Sustainability Must Get
Firmer, Faster & Stronger: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion
Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year
Here?s How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change
Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric
Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050
Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here?s Why
As Global Temperatures Rise to Worrisome Levels Sustainable
Investments Will Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the
Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$
Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Smart Buildings: Overview & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in
Smart Building Technologies
Rising Popularity of Net Zero Buildings Brings Into the
Spotlight the Concept of Smart Buildings & Enabling
Technologies: Global Opportunity for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (NZEBs) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
BiPV Rises in Prominence Amid the Growing Clamor for Smart
Buildings
Roofing: The Focus Area for BIPV
Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial
to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Smart Buildings
The Pandemic?s Push to Renovate & Build Smarter Buildings Bodes
Well for Market Growth
With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart
Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the
Spotlight
A Review of the Growing Role of PoE in Smart Buildings
Special Focus on PoE Lighting
AI to Revolutionize Smart Buildings in Ways Hitherto Unimagined
Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence
5G to Accelerate Smart Building Adoption
The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in
Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)
IoT-powered Building Management System, A Gamechanger for Smart
Buildings
Predictive Maintenance Crucial to Curtailing Smart Building
Maintenance Costs
Sharp Increase in Cyberattacks Brings to Fore the Importance of
Adopting Cybersecurity Measures to Secure Smart Buildings
