Global Smart Buildings Market to Reach $124.3 Billion by 2027

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Smart Buildings Market to Reach $124.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Buildings estimated at US$63 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$69.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

- The Smart Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



ABB Group

BuildingIQ, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Delta Controls Inc.

Ecova, Inc.

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Legrand North America LLC

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Verdigris Technologies, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Buildings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sustainability Remains at the Core of the Emergence & Evolution

of Smart Buildings

The World Reaches Tipping Points in the Climate System

As Time Runs Out, the March Towards Sustainability Must Get

Firmer, Faster & Stronger: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion

Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

Here?s How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric

Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here?s Why

As Global Temperatures Rise to Worrisome Levels Sustainable

Investments Will Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the

Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$

Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:

Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines

by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Smart Buildings: Overview & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in

Smart Building Technologies

Rising Popularity of Net Zero Buildings Brings Into the

Spotlight the Concept of Smart Buildings & Enabling

Technologies: Global Opportunity for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

BiPV Rises in Prominence Amid the Growing Clamor for Smart

Buildings

Roofing: The Focus Area for BIPV

Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial

to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Smart Buildings

The Pandemic?s Push to Renovate & Build Smarter Buildings Bodes

Well for Market Growth

With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart

Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the

Spotlight

A Review of the Growing Role of PoE in Smart Buildings

Special Focus on PoE Lighting

AI to Revolutionize Smart Buildings in Ways Hitherto Unimagined

Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence

5G to Accelerate Smart Building Adoption

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in

Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

IoT-powered Building Management System, A Gamechanger for Smart

Buildings

Predictive Maintenance Crucial to Curtailing Smart Building

Maintenance Costs

Sharp Increase in Cyberattacks Brings to Fore the Importance of

Adopting Cybersecurity Measures to Secure Smart Buildings



