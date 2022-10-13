Global SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SDHI Fungicides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219538/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for SDHI Fungicides estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Boscalid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$872.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluopyram segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $563.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

- The SDHI Fungicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$563.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.Penthiopyrad Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR

- In the global Penthiopyrad segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$284.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$498.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

Adama Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Isagro S.p.A.

Nufarm Limited

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

UPL Limited

Valent U.S.A. LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219538/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

SDHI Fungicides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to SDHI Fungicide

Select List of SDHIs (FRAC Group 7)

Six Chemical Subgroups of SDHI Fungicides Included in Turf

Resistance Classification of Various SDHI Fungicides

Sensitivity of Various SDHI Fungicides

Segment Details

Boscalid

Fluopyram

Penthiopyrad

Fluxapyroxad

Isofetamid

COVID-19 Impact on SDHI Fungicides

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global SDHI Fungicide Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future

Europe and US Dominate the Global SDHI Market

Cereals & Grains Capture a Noteworthy Market Share

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the

Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for

Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to

Improve Yield

World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Use of SDHI Fungicide in Horticultural Crops

Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for

the Period 2010-2017

Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh Vegetables

(in Million Metric Tons) for 2017

Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for

2017

Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for

the Period 2010-2017

SDHI Fungicides for Controlling Turfgrass Diseases

SDHI Fungicides listed by Fungicide Resistance Action Committee

(FRAC)

Table 2. SDHI Active Ingredients and Commercial Products in

Turfgrass

Prepacked Mixtures using SDHI Fungicides in Turfgrass

Increasing Use of SDHI Fungicide in Controlling Gray Mold

Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Market Growth

Select Novel SDHI Fungicides/New Launches

FMC Obtains US EPA Registartion for Fluindapyr SDHI Fungicide

Pyraziflumid, A novel Fungicide

SDH Inhibitory Activity of Pyraziflumid Derived from

Phytopathogenic Fungi, Crop plants and Mammal

Antifungal Properties

Safety Properties

Inhibitory activity

Bayer Introduces New Fungicide Technology for New Zealand Market

AdepidynTM to Boost Wheat Yield

BASF?s Revystar® Approved by New Zealand?s Ministry for Primary

Industries

BASF Introduces Imtrex® Flowable

Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New Horticultural Fungicide



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI

Fungicides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Boscalid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Boscalid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluopyram by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluopyram by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Penthiopyrad by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Penthiopyrad by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluxapyroxad by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluxapyroxad by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Isofetamid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Isofetamid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI

Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI

Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 21: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI

Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SDHI Fungicides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 27: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,

Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI

Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 33: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI

Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,

Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,

Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,

Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 39: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram,

Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,

Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 22

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219538/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________