Global SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SDHI Fungicides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219538/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for SDHI Fungicides estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Boscalid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$872.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluopyram segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $563.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The SDHI Fungicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$563.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.Penthiopyrad Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR
- In the global Penthiopyrad segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$284.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$498.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
Adama Ltd.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Corteva, Inc.
FMC Corporation
Isagro S.p.A.
Nufarm Limited
Syngenta Crop Protection AG
UPL Limited
Valent U.S.A. LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219538/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
SDHI Fungicides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to SDHI Fungicide
Select List of SDHIs (FRAC Group 7)
Six Chemical Subgroups of SDHI Fungicides Included in Turf
Resistance Classification of Various SDHI Fungicides
Sensitivity of Various SDHI Fungicides
Segment Details
Boscalid
Fluopyram
Penthiopyrad
Fluxapyroxad
Isofetamid
COVID-19 Impact on SDHI Fungicides
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global SDHI Fungicide Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future
Europe and US Dominate the Global SDHI Market
Cereals & Grains Capture a Noteworthy Market Share
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the
Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth
Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for
Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017
and 2018-2027
Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):
2017-2020
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to
Improve Yield
World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Use of SDHI Fungicide in Horticultural Crops
Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for
the Period 2010-2017
Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh Vegetables
(in Million Metric Tons) for 2017
Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for
2017
Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for
the Period 2010-2017
SDHI Fungicides for Controlling Turfgrass Diseases
SDHI Fungicides listed by Fungicide Resistance Action Committee
(FRAC)
Table 2. SDHI Active Ingredients and Commercial Products in
Turfgrass
Prepacked Mixtures using SDHI Fungicides in Turfgrass
Increasing Use of SDHI Fungicide in Controlling Gray Mold
Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Market Growth
Select Novel SDHI Fungicides/New Launches
FMC Obtains US EPA Registartion for Fluindapyr SDHI Fungicide
Pyraziflumid, A novel Fungicide
SDH Inhibitory Activity of Pyraziflumid Derived from
Phytopathogenic Fungi, Crop plants and Mammal
Antifungal Properties
Safety Properties
Inhibitory activity
Bayer Introduces New Fungicide Technology for New Zealand Market
AdepidynTM to Boost Wheat Yield
BASF?s Revystar® Approved by New Zealand?s Ministry for Primary
Industries
BASF Introduces Imtrex® Flowable
Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New Horticultural Fungicide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI
Fungicides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Boscalid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Boscalid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluopyram by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluopyram by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Penthiopyrad by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Penthiopyrad by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluxapyroxad by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluxapyroxad by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Isofetamid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Isofetamid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI
Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI
Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 21: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI
Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
SDHI Fungicides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 27: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,
Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 31: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI
Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 33: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDHI
Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad,
Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,
Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
SDHI Fungicides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,
Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for SDHI Fungicides by Type - Boscalid, Fluopyram,
Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SDHI Fungicides
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boscalid,
Fluopyram, Penthiopyrad, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid and Other
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 22
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219538/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SDHI Fungicides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219538/?utm_source=GNW