Exercise Bike Market Growing to Unveil a Remarkable CAGR of 13.80% By 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

The exercise bike market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 13.80% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

A stationary cycle is another term for the exercise bike . These bikes are stationary fitness equipment that work similarly to traditional bikes to help people lose weight and improve their physical health. Indoor cycling is done with the help of exercise bikes. Saddles, pedals, and handlebars arranged like a bicycle are included. Workout bikes are a sort of exercise equipment that looks like a bicycle but does not have wheels. Household customers, gyms/health clubs, and others are among the users of these bicycles.

The rising number of fitness clubs, health centers and gyms is likely to drive the demand of exercise bike market. Furthermore, the rising level of disposable income of people and continuously changing lifestyle are some of the factors driving the exercise bike market. Other significant factors such as the rising concern among consumers about health and rising demand from end-use industries will further accelerate the market growth rate. Furthermore, upsurge in the prevalence rate of obesity, diabetes, stress and hypertension will positively impact the market’s growth rate. Additionally, increase in the growth of e-commerce and rising number of youth population will further cushion the growth rate of market. Also, rising fitness boutiques and gym chains that offer virtual training will flourish the growth rate of exercise bike market .

However, high cost associated with fitness equipment will hamper the market growth rate. Additionally, the negative impact of COVID-19 on supply chain will hinder the market growth. Less awareness and the lack of skilled professionals will further challenge the market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, high cost associated with fitness equipment will hamper the market growth rate. Additionally, the negative impact of COVID-19 on supply chain will hinder the market growth. Less awareness and the lack of skilled professionals will further challenge the market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This exercise bike market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Key Industry Segmentation: Exercise Bike Market

On the basis of product,

Recumbent exercise bikes,

upright exercise bikes

On the basis of application

home consumers,

gyms and

health clubs

On the basis of distribution channel,

online and

offline

Regional Analysis/Insights: Exercise Bike Market

The countries covered in the exercise bike market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is predicted to continue a dominant position among other regions worldwide. This is attributable to the increasing number of cases of obesity and various other diseases in this region. Additionally, shifting focus consumers towards a healthy lifestyle and increasing disposable income will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to rising fitness boutiques and gym chains that offer virtual training and rising awareness about health among consumers in this region.

The country section of the exercise bike market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Exercise Bike Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Exercise Bike Market, By Component Global Exercise Bike Market, By Gene Type Global Exercise Bike Market, By Gene Synthesis Type Global Exercise Bike Market, By Application Global Exercise Bike Market, By Method Global Exercise Bike Market, By End User Global Exercise Bike Market, By Distribution Channel Global Exercise Bike Market, By Region Global Exercise Bike Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

