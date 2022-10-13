New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156042/?utm_source=GNW
Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $740.6 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) estimated at US$335 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$740.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$646.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $112.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
- The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$112.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Spurs Uptake of UV Germicidal Irradiation Technology
COVID-19 Pandemic as Accelerator of Ultraviolet Germicidal
Irradiation Trend for Indoor Air Quality
Use of UV Disinfection Systems for Air Treatment Jumps during
COVID-19 Crisis
UVC Irradiation Provides Strong Germicidal Effect & Inactivates
Replication of COVID-19 Virus
UV Germicidal Irradiation Opens Avenues for Decontamination &
Reuse of N95 Masks and PPE
Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation: An Introduction
Types of UV Germicidal Irradiation Systems
Market Outlook: Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from
Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
Evolution of Germicidal UV Light Technology during a Global
Pandemic
Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives to Restrict Adoption
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Upper-Room UVGI: A Useful Ventilation Solution to Combat COVID-19
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand
Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand
High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs
As Infection Control Takes Centerstage Amid Ongoing Covid-19
Pandemic, Rising Incidence of HAIs Boosts Demand for UV Light
Disinfection with Germicidal Lamps: Global Hospital Acquired
Infection Control Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infection by Department (in %)
Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In
000s)
COVID-19 Pandemic Draws Attention to UV-C LEDs
Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for Commercial Settings
Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market
Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots
The Way Forward
Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets
Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels
Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical
Air Passenger Traffic in Billion: 2019, 2020 and 2021
Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology
an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry
Hotel Occupancy Rate : 2018-2022
US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023
Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select
Countries: March 2020
Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar) in
Europe: March 2020 - May 2020
Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry
Restaurants Bet on UV Germicidal Irradiation for Safer
Environments
Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls
Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment
Deployment of UV Disinfection
Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Germicidal Lamps
Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits and Vegetables
Augment Demand
IV. COMPETITION
Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $740.6 Million by 2027
