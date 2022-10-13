Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $740.6 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156042/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $740.6 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) estimated at US$335 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$740.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$646.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $112.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR

- The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$112.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

American Ultraviolet

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Ensavior

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

General Electric Company

Halma plc

Signify Holding

UltraViolet Devices, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156042/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Spurs Uptake of UV Germicidal Irradiation Technology

COVID-19 Pandemic as Accelerator of Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation Trend for Indoor Air Quality

Use of UV Disinfection Systems for Air Treatment Jumps during

COVID-19 Crisis

UVC Irradiation Provides Strong Germicidal Effect & Inactivates

Replication of COVID-19 Virus

UV Germicidal Irradiation Opens Avenues for Decontamination &

Reuse of N95 Masks and PPE

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation: An Introduction

Types of UV Germicidal Irradiation Systems

Market Outlook: Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from

Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Evolution of Germicidal UV Light Technology during a Global

Pandemic

Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives to Restrict Adoption

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upper-Room UVGI: A Useful Ventilation Solution to Combat COVID-19

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand

Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand

High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs

As Infection Control Takes Centerstage Amid Ongoing Covid-19

Pandemic, Rising Incidence of HAIs Boosts Demand for UV Light

Disinfection with Germicidal Lamps: Global Hospital Acquired

Infection Control Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infection by Department (in %)

Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In

000s)

COVID-19 Pandemic Draws Attention to UV-C LEDs

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for Commercial Settings

Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots

The Way Forward

Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets

Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels

Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical

Air Passenger Traffic in Billion: 2019, 2020 and 2021

Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology

an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

Hotel Occupancy Rate : 2018-2022

US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023

Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select

Countries: March 2020

Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar) in

Europe: March 2020 - May 2020

Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry

Restaurants Bet on UV Germicidal Irradiation for Safer

Environments

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls

Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment

Deployment of UV Disinfection

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Germicidal Lamps

Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits and Vegetables

Augment Demand



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Disinfectant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Air Disinfectant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Air Disinfectant by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Disinfectant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Surface Disinfectant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Surface Disinfectant by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and

Surface Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and

Surface Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America

for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Latin America Historic Review for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and

Surface Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East

for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Middle East Historic Review for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and

Surface Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet

Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for

2022 (E)

Table 58: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air

Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Africa Historic Review for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Air Disinfectant and Surface

Disinfectant Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Africa 11-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation (UVGI) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Air Disinfectant and Surface Disinfectant for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________