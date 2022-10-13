Form Bio Doubles Down on Growth Strategy; Hires Top Industry Exec to Fuel Sales and Customer Acquisition

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Form Bio, creators of a new computational life sciences platform, announced today the appointment of Mark Swendsen as Chief Revenue Officer. Swendsen had formerly served as Chief Revenue Officer of DNAnexus.

Form Bio officially launched in late September to empower scientists to reach discoveries and breakthroughs in less time and with less effort. The company's advanced, comprehensive software platform replaces cumbersome, code-heavy processes with simple, user-friendly software. Form Bio is poised to save life science companies millions of dollars within the first year of deployment, while expediting scientific breakthroughs.

"We are elated to have Mark join Form. Coming from one of the industry's top players, he knows the computational life sciences sector inside and out. His understanding of what the scientific community has been lacking-and how Form Bio fills that gap-adds enormous value to the customer experience and outcomes our clients can expect," said Kent Wakeford, Co-CEO of Form Bio. "Software has finally caught up with science. Form Bio's computational platform is truly a paradigm shift in the industry, and Mark is the leader we need to build a global customer user base."

Originating from the work of top minds in biology, bioinformatics and data science, Form Bio's mission is to provide better outcomes for computational life sciences. From cell and gene therapy to research on ancient DNA, the combination of Form Bio's cutting-edge platform and unmatched expertise has the potential to revolutionize how and how fast-scientific discoveries are reached.

"I have never seen such product demand at the launch of a company, but it is exactly why I am so excited to join Form Bio," said Swendsen. "We have deep expertise in all areas of this computational life science from biology to bioinformatics to software engineering and data science. Layered with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, Form Bio's platform is poised to be a true game changer for scientific breakthroughs."

Swendsen is a seasoned senior executive, with broad technology experience across vertical industries. Swendsen will be responsible for all aspects of establishing and scaling the sales team and building a global customer footprint for Form Bio. Prior to this role, Mr. Swendsen served as Chief Revenue Officer of DNANexus, where he led company acquisitions and the sales organization. His previous roles included Global Vice President of Sales and Business Development of Plutora, Global Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at SIGNIFYD, and Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Axcient. Swendsen started his rapid career trajectory in 2000 at Shoretel, where he helped take the company public and held various sales positions over 10 years. Swendsen earned his bachelor's at Santa Clara and master's degrees in Education at National University.

The company has 40 employees with plans to expand to 75 by the end of 2023 with the majority of those in Austin. For more information, visit https://www.formbio.com/careers#jobs

