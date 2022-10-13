Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida Successfully Delivered the Spa & Wellness Industry Unparalleled Education and Networking

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, returned to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach October 9-10, 2022, to bring the industry together to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry. The event drew 3,500 spa and wellness professionals to the event. IECSC Florida is produced by Questex.



Elizabeth Fantetti, Event and Partnership Director, IECSC Florida and Allan Share, President of the Spa Industry Association opened IECSC Florida with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Fantetti said, “We were thrilled to bring our community of spa and wellness professionals together in Florida for learning, discovery and interaction at IECSC Florida. Despite the devastating effects to those affected by Hurricane Ian, we are committed to supporting the Florida spa and wellness community, and we were very pleased with the turnout of industry professionals. Many of our education sessions were sold out in advance of the show and the expo floor was buzzing with professionals engaging with hundreds of brands with new and innovative solutions.”

Attendees had the opportunity to explore, discover and buy products at professionals-only prices as they met face-to-face with spa, wellness, and salon suppliers, and found new solutions that can change the scope of their business and career. New to the show floor was “The Studio,” an elevated staging area where exhibitors provided live demonstrations, and left time for attendee Q and A.

IECSC Florida featured more than 200 exhibitors such as Dermalogica, Hydrafacial, Repechage, Eminence Organic, Procell Therapies, Celluma, Farmhouse Fresh, Silhouet-Tone, Geneo by Lumenis, Merry Laz Aesthetics USA and Premium Wholesale Cosmetics. View the complete list of exhibitors here.

With over 40% more classes than in previous years, IECSC Florida offered a strong education program, curated to include relevant information, presented by the industry’s most prominent speakers, including Noreen Young, Savanna Boda, Elie Ferneini MD, DMD, Sherrie Tennessee, Felicia Brown, and Ryan Christopher to name a few. They presented valuable content such as medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, nails, health & wellness, client & retail growth and social media & marketing.



Conference highlights included:

A series of workshops focused on Business Management, Client & Retail Growth, Esthetics, Health & Wellness, Makeup & Beauty Enhancements, Medical Spa, Nails and Social Media & Marketing

Advanced Business Seminar (full day class): The New Business Frontier – What it Takes for a Medical or Day Spa to Make a Profit

Tech Driven Machines in Skin Care Technology

Position Yourself as a Trusted Beauty, Skin, Hair, Wellness Professional Using the “Whole-Person” Wellness Consultation Approach

Defining the Client Experience: Growing Your Massage, Spa, and Wellness Business with Every Touch

The Future of Retail: 10 Trends That Are Here to Stay

35+ free product focused classes

Successful Service Professional track for massage therapists and estheticians

Nail education classes

Complimentary Happy Hour, sponsored by official IECSC social media correspondents Lipgloss & Aftershave

The event offered multiple opportunities to increase accreditation including four classes offering NCBTMB credits, one CNE unit class for Florida and Georgia residents and a free 10-hour CE course.

Additionally, IECSC Florida and its parent company, Questex, are committed to supporting the Florida spa and wellness community in need and made a donation to the Professional Beauty Association’s (PBA) Disaster Relief Fund, which helps industry professionals rebuild their lives following the devastation of natural disaster. To make a donation to the PBA Disaster Relief Fund, click here. If you are a spa or wellness professional and have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and need assistance, apply to the fund here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place in 2023:

New York , March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City

, March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City Las Vegas , June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

, June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Florida, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach Convention Center



About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

