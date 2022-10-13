Dental Consumables Market Worth $67.6 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics (Bridges, Dentures, Veneers), Endodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics (Suture, Hemostat)), Material (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic, Biomaterial), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the dental consumables market is projected to reach $67.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Dental consumables have various uses in treating dental diseases, such as tooth restoration, tooth decay, and gum and gum tissue-related problems. These include dental implants, dental prosthetics, orthodontic and periodontics products. The growing awareness about oral health, the growing significance of dental aesthetics, and the growing target population for dental treatments drive the growth of the dental consumables market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Consumables Market

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted dental practices worldwide. To curb the spread of the virus, the governments of several countries imposed nationwide lockdowns and implemented social distancing policies. COVID-19 is primarily spread through aerosols and droplets. Thus, elective dental procedures were postponed, allowing treatment of only emergency dental cases. Such precautionary practices to curb the spread of the virus highly affected the flow of patients in dental clinics & hospitals. The reduced patient inflow also financially affected dental practices.

Moreover, nationwide lockdowns also hampered the supply chains globally, limiting the supply of essential materials for dental treatments. After suffering from the pandemic's negative impact, dental practices are slowly recovering, likely changing market dynamics in the coming years and increasing the demand for dental consumables.

The global dental consumables market study is segmented by product (dental implants {plate form and root form}, dental prosthetics {bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, inlays & onlays} endodontics {endodontic files, obturators, permanent endodontic sealers} orthodontics {brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures} periodontics {dental sutures, dental hemostats}, dental care essentials, and other dental consumables), material (metal, polymer, ceramics, and biomaterials), end user (dental clinics & hospitals, dental laboratories, and academic & research institutes) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2022, the dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growing edentulous population, coupled with the increasing importance of aesthetic dentistry, supports the large market share of this segment. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of dental implants, such as removable braces and clear aligners, drives the demand for dental implantation procedures. Removable braces and clear aligners have several advantages, including easy tooth cleaning compared to fixed brackets, and reduced risk of future periodontal disease

Based on material, the dental consumables market is segmented into metal, polymer, ceramics, and biomaterials. In 2022, the metal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the widespread use of metal in dentistry for various applications such as creating a variety of dental restorations, dental fillings, and crowns & bridges, coupled with the advantages of metals over ceramic or any other material.

Based on end user, in 2022, the dental clinics & hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high prevalence of dental disorders and established chains of dental practices are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2022. North America is expected to emerge as the largest shareholding market. The key factors attributing to the growth of this market are the presence of key players in the region, high penetration of dental treatments, and high awareness of dental care. The trend of visiting dental clinics for routine check-ups in the U.S. also contributes to the significant revenue share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness of oral care, growing spending on dental care, and emerging dental tourism in the countries of Asia-Pacific drive market growth.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the last three years. During 2020–2022, the global dental consumables market witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

The key players operating in the global dental consumables market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (U.S.), Dentium CO., LTD. (South Korea), Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), RevBio, Inc. (U.S.), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Ultradent Products Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), 3M COMPANY, and The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Dental Consumables Market, by Product

Dental Implants Plate Form Root Form

Dental Prosthetics Bridges Dentures Abutments Veneers Inlays & Onlays

Endodontics Endodontic files Obturators Permanent endodontic sealers

Orthodontics Brackets Archwires Anchorage appliances Ligatures

Periodontics Dental Sutures Dental Hemostats

Dental Care Essentials

Other Dental Consumables

Note: Other dental consumables include dental sealants, burs, dental impression materials, bonding agents, dental disposables, bibs, aspirator tubes, and saliva ejectors

Dental Consumables Market, by Material

Metal

Polymer

Ceramics

Biomaterials

Dental Consumables Market, by End User

Dental Clinics & Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Consumables Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)



About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.