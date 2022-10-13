The Youth Mental Health Project, in an Effort to Bring Awareness to the Youth Mental Health Crisis, Offers Its First Free Screening of the Award-Winning Film, NO LETTING GO

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Youth Mental Health Project (YMHP), a national nonprofit dedicated to addressing the mental health crisis among young people, will offer a free online screening of NO LETTING GO on Oct. 26, 2022 at 7 pm (ET). The screening is part of a year-long campaign to raise awareness of the youth mental health crisis and the importance of early intervention. Registration to attend the screening is available here.

The viewing event will also include a talk with screenwriter and The Youth Mental Health Founder, Randi Silverman, whose family story is highlighted in the film, along with Emmy-nominated actress Cheryl Allison, who portrays Silverman in the film.

Earlier this year, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared a national advisory on the youth mental health crisis, while in 2021 the CDC reported that 37% of high school students struggled with their mental health and 44% felt persistently sad and hopeless.

No Letting Go shines a very personal light on the devastating impacts of the childhood mental health crisis in an effort to create community conversations, end the silence caused by blame and shame, build awareness and understanding, and let families know they are not alone.

"The film is about one family's experience raising a child with a mental health condition, but it is the story of millions of families across the country," said Reggie Williams, Co-Chair of The Youth Mental Health Project Board. "We hope that audiences will gain an understanding of what individuals with mental health conditions and their families experience as they navigate school and work in their communities."

The Youth Mental Health's Project's mission is to educate, empower and support families and communities to better understand and care for the mental health of our youth. YMHP is the only national organization devoted solely to the needs of parents of children ages 0 to 25 with the full range of concerns about their child's mental health, from a sense that their child might be struggling to serious mental health diagnoses (e.g., bipolar disorder, schizophrenia) and suicidal ideation. To learn more, visit their website http://ymhproject.org.

