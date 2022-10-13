Sun Sets on 123SignUp While EZSignUp Emerges

WOODBURY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 123SignUp, an event and association management software, has been sunsetted to make way for a new online registration solution: EZSignUp. EZSignUp is the latest product to join the suite of solutions from EZFacility, a global leader in management software for the health, fitness, and sports industries.

"After years of partnership with membership organizations and association professionals, we're excited to offer the community a more modern, feature-rich solution," said Bryant Strozinsky, President of EZFacility.

Founded in 1999, 123SignUp's software began as a prototype designed for a single association. "At the time, an integrated, web-based membership management and event registration solution was an innovative endeavor," explained EZFacility's R&D Director Michael Vidal. "But eventually, technological advancement outpaced what was possible on the original platform."

Faced with technical challenges and the aftereffects of the global coronavirus pandemic, EZFacility began sunsetting 123SignUp and transitioning clients to EZSignUp in late 2021.

When combined with EZFacility's membership management platform, EZSignUp offers many of the same features as 123SignUp — as well as several new ones. Users can manage event registrations, members, payments, communications, schedules, and more from a single platform.

Beyond association management, EZSignUp appeals to a wide range of industries. Sports and fitness facilities, corporations, clubs, and nonprofits can all create professional-looking online forms in minutes. Some specific areas where EZSignUp can be of service include races, tournaments, camps, sports leagues, and community events. The tools make it easy to collect registrations and payments for these events, plus many more.

"We're grateful to all of the former 123SignUp clients and employees who had a hand in the past 20 illustrious and groundbreaking years," said Strozinsky. "Now that these clients have officially joined the EZFacility family, we look forward to continuing to offer them innovative solutions to attract, manage, and engage their customers."

