Supporting Our Elders: Clancey Braxton Yohman Encourages Businesses to Donate to National Council on Aging

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clancey Braxton Yohman, a business consultant and digital marketing expert, encouraged businesses and other national and international organizations to increase charity work to support the country's elders. Yohman, working alongside Dagan Solutions, firmly believes that older people are to be treated with respect, and they must have the opportunities to lead a fulfilled life. To reflect these efforts, Clancey Braxton Yohman has recently supported National Council on Aging.

Clancey Braxton Yohman, has been helping small businesses grow, gain online presence, and become successful in the digital landscape. He has helped hundreds of small and mid-sized companies to create brand awareness, helping them grab the attention of online users, and ultimately increasing their credibility in the competitive market.

Besides assisting startups in building a successful business, Clancey Braxton Yohman has also been involved in various charity work. In this regard, he recently announced his donation to the National Council on Aging (NCOA) — an organization that delivers resources and tools for the elderly to help them age with health and financial security.

With the increased donations and financial support towards the National Council on Aging, Clancey Yohman is determined to offer a healthier lifestyle to elders by ensuring the provision of health facilities and by helping them tackle the most common aging issues.

According to the representatives at National Council on Aging, some of the most common problems that older people usually face include chronic health conditions, cognitive and mental health decline, physical injury, malnutrition, sensory impairment, and many more.

According to Clancey Braxton Yohman's core beliefs, caring about others, especially the older people, doing something for their betterment and leaving an impact on their lives brings happiness. Moreover, and more importantly, caring for others represents life's most significant value. Everybody has experienced times when they needed a helping hand. Likewise, these senior citizens need community's helping hands, and therefore people must not hesitate to extend their arms towards them and give them the love, care, and support that they deserve.

According to the statistics, people worldwide are living longer than before. With seniors accounting for 12 percent of the world's total population, the number is expected to rise to 22 percent by 2050. Consequently, with each day, the number of people with heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, dementia, hypertension, depression, alcoholism, dietary restrictions, reduced social contact, and limited income will keep increasing.

With his increased support to charitable organizations with the very cause of facilitating elders, Clancey Braxton Yohman is optimistic about creating awareness among the masses about the increasing issues pertaining to senior citizens and ultimately ensuring the provision of comfort and care for them to lead a healthy life without worries.

According to Yohman, throughout the United States, older adults are socially connected, growing, and giving to their communities, and living happy, healthy lives because of the selfless efforts carried by individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. With his monetary and moral support, Clancey Braxton Yohman hopes to make this world a better place for everyone, especially the neglected old-aged individuals.

To learn more about Clancey Braxton Yohman, visit https://clanceybraxtonyohman.wordpress.com or reach out to admin@dagansolutions.com.

To learn more about NCOA or to make a donation, please visit https://www.ncoa.org/.

Contact Information:

Dagan Solutions

Manager

admin@dagansolutions.com



Related Images











Image 1: Clancey Braxton Yohman Florida





Supporting Our Elders: Clancey Braxton Yohman Encourages Businesses to Donate to National Council on Aging

















Image 2: Clancey Yohman Pic





Supporting Our Elders: Clancey Braxton Yohman Encourages Businesses to Donate to National Council on Aging









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment