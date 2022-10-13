[Latest] Global Xylitol Market Size/Share Worth 1475.87 Million by 2030 at a 6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Research, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Xylitol Market Size, Trends and Insights by Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Oral Care, Bakery & Others, Confectionery, Chewing Gum, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Xylitol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1190.12 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1475.87 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the Xylitol market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Xylitol market.

Xylitol Market: Overview

A sugar alcohol called Xylitol has the power to activate the tongue’s sweet taste receptors. It is natural because it can be found in trace amounts in numerous fruits and vegetables. White, crystalline powder known as Xylitol has a sweetness similar to ordinary sugar but has 40% fewer calories. It can also be produced by an industrial method that turns the plant fibre xylan into Xylitol. When ingested, Xylitol lowers the number of salivary bacteria that cause tooth decay and fights off some of the bacteria that cause ear infections.

The applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries are diverse. Xylitol is one of the primary sugar alternatives in producing sugar-free chocolates, chewing gum, hard candies, wafer fillings, pastilles, and other diabetic treats. Food goods’ color, flavor, and shelf life are also improved. Xylitol-containing chewing gum is well known for its medicinal benefits. Cough syrups, tonics, and vitamin preparations become nonfermentable when Xylitol is added. Due to its non-cariogenic and nonfermentable qualities, it is included in diets as a healthy supplement for diabetic patients.

Growth Factors

Due to the strong need for natural ingredients in the food business, product demand has been increasing quickly. One of the major drivers fueling the market’s expansion has also been the inclusion of Xylitol in dietary supplement products like gummies. Compared to table sugar, Xylitol has a lower glycemic index and fewer calories. The food business is frequently used as a sweetener, mostly in sweets, gum, and mints. Consuming the product has been associated with several beneficial health outcomes, including decreased tooth decay, prevention of ear infections, improved bone density, weight loss, stabilization of blood sugar, etc.

Segmental Overview

By product, the market for Xylitol is subdivided into form and application. The market is divided into two segments based on application: chewing gum, confectionery, food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Chewing gums with Xylitol have various dental advantages, including reducing dry mouth and tooth decay and promoting oral health. Additionally, the market for Xylitol is being pushed by an increase in its use in food and personal care products.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1190.12 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1475.87 million CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Cargill Inc., ZuChem Inc., DuPont Danisco, RoquetteFreres, Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., NovaGreen, Inc., DFI Corp., JiningHengda Green Engineering Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., and Others Key Segment By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Oral Care, Bakery & Others, Confectionery, Chewing Gum, Others), and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Explore purchase options

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Xylitol market . Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

Some of the prominent players

Cargill, Inc.

ZuChem, Inc.

DuPont Danisco

Roquette Freres

Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

NovaGreen, Inc.

DFI Corp.

JiningHengda Green Engineering Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corp.

Regional Overview

One of the main xylitol customers in the international market is the United States. Due to numerous health advantages, including low caloric value, tooth decay-preventing qualities, and low carbohydrate content, the demand is high among health-conscious customers in the United States.

In addition to extending to all other sugar-free and no-sugar-added goods, the US FDA has allowed the use of Xylitol in meals for special dietary needs as a direct food additive and has designated it as “generally recognized as safe” (G.R.A.S.). Wood is used as a feedstock by international vendors with U.S.U.S. bases to make commercial Xylitol. Additionally, using Xylitol in medications, cosmetics, toiletries, and oral hygiene products has received widespread approval.

The global Xylitol market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Oral Care

Bakery & Others

Confectionery

Chewing Gum

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As Per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Xylitol Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6%over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the xylitol Market size was valued at around USD 1190.12 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1250 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The Xylitol market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

August 2022: I.I.T. Guwahati (India) researchers have developed a fermentation method that securely produces Xylitol from sugarcane bagasse, a byproduct of crushing sugar cane. With this method, the operational limitations of chemical synthesis and the delays associated with conventional fermentation are overcome. The ultrasound used during the fermentation process resulted in a 15-hour reduction in fermentation time and a nearly 20% increase in product yield.

April 2022: The xylitol factory owned by Fazer, which creates Xylitol from oat hulls, has opened for business in Lahti, Finland. The Fazer Xylitol factory, which uses a distinct, patented technology, is a superb illustration of a contemporary circular economy innovation. Future growth in the market for Finnish Xylitol is projected because of the substance’s several potential uses in the culinary, cosmetics, and medicinal sectors.

