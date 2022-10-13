Global Silicon Carbide Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Carbide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961136/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Carbide estimated at US$850 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Black SiC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Green Sic segment is readjusted to a revised 21.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR
- The Silicon Carbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$876 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$663.3 Million by the year 2027.
- Other Products Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR
- In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$142.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 14.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Silicon Carbide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact on Silicon Carbide Market
Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the
Risk of Value Chain Modularity
Silicon Carbide: A Prelude
Silicon Carbide Emerges as Go-To Solution for Demanding
Industrial Applications
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Production and Consumption
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Power Electronics Drives Uptake of SiC
Rising Demand for Wide-Bandgap Materials Bodes Well
Automotive Industry: A Major Market for SiC
Incessant Drift Towards E-Mobility Drives Uptake
SiC MOSFETs Gaining Traction in Automotive Sector
Select Automotive Models & Platforms with SiC MOSFET Inverter
Technology
EVs and Opportunities: Past, Present and Future
Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto
Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain
Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead
Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
Growth in 5G Adoption and Prospects Ahead
Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024
and 2026
Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
SiC Low Costs Drive Application as Abrasives
Knoop Hardness of Tooling Materials such as Diamond, Cubic
Boron Nitride, Vanadium Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Aluminum
Oxide, Tungsten Carbide, Hard Steel HRC 65 and Soft Steel HRB
85 - (in x 103)
SiC to Experience Improved Demand as Material Engineering Gains
Traction in Aerospace
Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern
Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight
Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787
Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery,
Brightening the Outlook for Aerospace Materials
Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022
Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in
Billion for the Period 2015-2025
Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Steel: An Important End-Use Market for SiC
Recovery in Steel Demand Sends Good Vibes for Silicon Carbide
Market
Global Steel Demand (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption
by Product Shape
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes: 2010-2020
Global Steel Consumption in Million Tonnes: 2016, 2018, 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
SiC as a Refractory Material
Rising Interest in Graphene Drives Prospects
SiC Gains as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy
Mix
Robust Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment
for the Growth of Solar Lighting Systems: Global Demand for
Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022,
2024 & 2026
Growing Investments in Microgrid Systems Drive SiC Components
Global MicroGrids Market in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022,
2024, and 2026
SiC Seeks Role in Military & Defense Applications
R&D Developments to Widen Market Prospects
Nanoscale SiC Powder in Demand
Silicon Carbide Offers Promise to Avoid False Negatives in
COVID-19 Tests
Global Silicon Carbide Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
