Global Silicon Carbide Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Carbide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961136/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Silicon Carbide Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Carbide estimated at US$850 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Black SiC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Green Sic segment is readjusted to a revised 21.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR

- The Silicon Carbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$876 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$663.3 Million by the year 2027.

- Other Products Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR

- In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$142.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 14.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)

AGSCO Corporation

Carborundum Universal Limited

Entegris, Inc.

ESK-SIC GmbH

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Grindwell Norton Limited

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials GmbH

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics AG

The General Electric Company

Toshiba Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961136/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Silicon Carbide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact on Silicon Carbide Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the

Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Silicon Carbide: A Prelude

Silicon Carbide Emerges as Go-To Solution for Demanding

Industrial Applications

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Production and Consumption

Recent Industry Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Power Electronics Drives Uptake of SiC

Rising Demand for Wide-Bandgap Materials Bodes Well

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for SiC

Incessant Drift Towards E-Mobility Drives Uptake

SiC MOSFETs Gaining Traction in Automotive Sector

Select Automotive Models & Platforms with SiC MOSFET Inverter

Technology

EVs and Opportunities: Past, Present and Future

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto

Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead

Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Growth in 5G Adoption and Prospects Ahead

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024

and 2026

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

SiC Low Costs Drive Application as Abrasives

Knoop Hardness of Tooling Materials such as Diamond, Cubic

Boron Nitride, Vanadium Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Aluminum

Oxide, Tungsten Carbide, Hard Steel HRC 65 and Soft Steel HRB

85 - (in x 103)

SiC to Experience Improved Demand as Material Engineering Gains

Traction in Aerospace

Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern

Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight

Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787

Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery,

Brightening the Outlook for Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022

Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in

Billion for the Period 2015-2025

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Steel: An Important End-Use Market for SiC

Recovery in Steel Demand Sends Good Vibes for Silicon Carbide

Market

Global Steel Demand (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption

by Product Shape

Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes: 2010-2020

Global Steel Consumption in Million Tonnes: 2016, 2018, 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

SiC as a Refractory Material

Rising Interest in Graphene Drives Prospects

SiC Gains as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy

Mix

Robust Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment

for the Growth of Solar Lighting Systems: Global Demand for

Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022,

2024 & 2026

Growing Investments in Microgrid Systems Drive SiC Components

Global MicroGrids Market in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022,

2024, and 2026

SiC Seeks Role in Military & Defense Applications

R&D Developments to Widen Market Prospects

Nanoscale SiC Powder in Demand

Silicon Carbide Offers Promise to Avoid False Negatives in

COVID-19 Tests



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Black

SiC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Black SiC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Black SiC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Green

SiC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Green SiC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Green SiC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 10-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel,

Automotive, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon

Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC, Green SiC

and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicon

Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace,

Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by Product -

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon Carbide

by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Silicon

Carbide by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017,

2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicon Carbide

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel,

Automotive, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Silicon

Carbide by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Steel, Automotive,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Silicon Carbide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon Carbide by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon Carbide by Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by

Product - Black SiC, Green SiC and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Silicon Carbide

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Black SiC,

Green SiC and Other Products for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Silicon Carbide by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace, Steel, Automotive, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicon Carbide by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________