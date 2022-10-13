Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960751/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal 2-Shot Injection Molding Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 2-Shot Injection Molding estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
- The 2-Shot Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Electrical & Electronics Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
- In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
Bemis Manufacturing Company
Biomedical Polymers Inc.
Carclo Technical Plastics
Evco Plastics
Gemini Group, Inc.
Nyloncraft, Inc.
Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited
Rogan Corporation
YOMURA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
2-Shot Injection Molding - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
A Roller Coaster Year for Plastic Processing Machinery
Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for 2-shot
Injection Molding
Automotive Sector
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Electrical & Electronics Equipment
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in
Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)
Medical Equipment & Supplies
Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
2-Shot Injection Molding: An Introduction
Benefits of 2-Shot Injection Molding
Considerations for Mold Design
Compatibility of Materials used in 2-shot Injection Molding:
A Key Criterion
Overmolding Vs Two-shot Molding
Market Outlook
Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Recent Industry Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Developments Drive Growth
Insight into Application of Injection Molding in Automobile Sector
Rising Emphasis on Sophisticated Automotive Parts & Components
Steers Demand
Rise in Use of Plastics to favor Growth
Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type
Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and
2021
Drive towards Lighter Vehicles to Benefit Prospects
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021
Electric Vehicles Buoy Growth Opportunities
Number of EVs on Road Worldwide by Type (In Million Units) for
the Years 2019 and 2022
2-Shot Injection Molding Gains Traction in Medical Applications
Plastic Molders for the Medical Sector Feels the Effects of
COVID-19
Rise in Demand for Medical Devices to Spur Growth Prospects
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-202
Consumer Goods Manufacturers Rely on 2-Shot Injection Molding
to Make Better Quality Products
Electrical & Electronics Sector: Prominent Consumer of 2-Shot
Injection Molding
Growing Relevance in Industrial Applications Augurs Well
High Cost Savings of 2 Shot Injection Molding Technology
Capture Interest
Blending of Liquid Silicone Rubber and Thermosplastics Expands
Growth Avenues
Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by End-Use: 2020
Pick Up in Reshoring of Manufacturing Activities Accelerated by
the Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Lucrative Opportunities
A Review of the Latest Plastic Injection Molding Trends
Contract Manufacturing to Gain Strength
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 67: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by
Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: India 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application -
Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application -
Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,
Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot
Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,
Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer
Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Africa Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding
by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &
Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Africa 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection
Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
