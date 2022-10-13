Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960751/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal 2-Shot Injection Molding Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 2-Shot Injection Molding estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

- The 2-Shot Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.

- Electrical & Electronics Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

- In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Biomedical Polymers Inc.

Carclo Technical Plastics

Evco Plastics

Gemini Group, Inc.

Nyloncraft, Inc.

Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

Rogan Corporation

YOMURA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

2-Shot Injection Molding - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

A Roller Coaster Year for Plastic Processing Machinery

Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for 2-shot

Injection Molding

Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in

Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

Medical Equipment & Supplies

Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

2-Shot Injection Molding: An Introduction

Benefits of 2-Shot Injection Molding

Considerations for Mold Design

Compatibility of Materials used in 2-shot Injection Molding:

A Key Criterion

Overmolding Vs Two-shot Molding

Market Outlook

Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Developments Drive Growth

Insight into Application of Injection Molding in Automobile Sector

Rising Emphasis on Sophisticated Automotive Parts & Components

Steers Demand

Rise in Use of Plastics to favor Growth

Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type

Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and

2021

Drive towards Lighter Vehicles to Benefit Prospects

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021

Electric Vehicles Buoy Growth Opportunities

Number of EVs on Road Worldwide by Type (In Million Units) for

the Years 2019 and 2022

2-Shot Injection Molding Gains Traction in Medical Applications

Plastic Molders for the Medical Sector Feels the Effects of

COVID-19

Rise in Demand for Medical Devices to Spur Growth Prospects

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-202

Consumer Goods Manufacturers Rely on 2-Shot Injection Molding

to Make Better Quality Products

Electrical & Electronics Sector: Prominent Consumer of 2-Shot

Injection Molding

Growing Relevance in Industrial Applications Augurs Well

High Cost Savings of 2 Shot Injection Molding Technology

Capture Interest

Blending of Liquid Silicone Rubber and Thermosplastics Expands

Growth Avenues

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by End-Use: 2020

Pick Up in Reshoring of Manufacturing Activities Accelerated by

the Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Lucrative Opportunities

A Review of the Latest Plastic Injection Molding Trends

Contract Manufacturing to Gain Strength



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical

and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Spain Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Spain 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Russia Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Russia 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Australia Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Australia 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 67: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: India Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding by

Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: India 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application -

Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Argentina 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Brazil 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Mexico 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application -

Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods,

Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Latin America 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot

Injection Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive,

Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

2-Shot Injection Molding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

2-Shot Injection Molding by Application - Automotive, Consumer

Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Africa Historic Review for 2-Shot Injection Molding

by Application - Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical &

Electronics, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Africa 12-Year Perspective for 2-Shot Injection

Molding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

