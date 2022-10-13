Home Fitness Market Size Will Attain USD 17.3 Billion by 2030 growing at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Home Fitness Market Size accounted for USD 11.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 17.3 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Home Fitness Market Statistics

Global home fitness market value was USD 11.3 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030

North America home fitness market revenue gathered more than 45% market share in 2021

According to our analysis, 54% of the exercising Americans purchased fitness equipment

Asia-Pacific home fitness market growth will record noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among application, female fertility segment accounted for over 70% of the overall market share in 2021

Advent of COVID-19 pandemic is a primary driver for home fitness equipment market growth

Surge in online sales for fitness equipment fuels the home fitness devices market





Home Fitness Market Growth Factors

Rising prevalence of obesity

Increasing consiousness among youth about healthy lifestyle

Growth in government initiatives regarding healthy and fit lifestyles





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2683

Home Fitness Market Report Coverage:

Market Home Fitness Market Home Fitness Market Size 2021 USD 11.3 Billion Home Fitness Market Forecast 2030 USD 17.3 Billion Home Fitness Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.9% Home Fitness Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Home Fitness Market Base Year 2021 Home Fitness Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Equipment, By Sales Channel, By End-Use, And By Geography Home Fitness Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd., HOIST Fitness Systems, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Amer Sports Oyj, True Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Tonal Systems, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, among others. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis





Home Fitness Market Dynamics

The growing virtual fitness market will drive up demand for high-quality fitness equipment that is easy to set up at home. Busy working professionals recommend exercising in the convenience of their own homes and at their own tempo by participating in online fitness sessions. In response to the growing home fitness equipment industry, market players are introducing digitally connected solutions for consumers. Customers are using digitally connected fitness equipment to experience a personalized prior training via online workout classes.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Home Fitness Market

The pandemic of the corona virus (COVID-19) hampered the fitness equipment market in 2020, resulting in the shutdown of health clubs and gyms as a result of worldwide lockdowns. As a result of falling demand from fitness centers, the industry experienced a quick downturn. Several people avoided going to the gyms because they were afraid the virus would spread through physical contact. This factor, on the other hand, increased demand for home fitness equipment because people preferred to workout indoors for safety reasons. Vaccinations, combined with the resumption of gyms in 2021, will benefit the market. As the fitness industry regains traction, fitness centers will pay special attention to equipment sanitation and social distancing in the gym space.

Home Fitness Market Trends

Innovative Product launched by the Prominent Player’s Fuel the Growth of Global Home Fitness Market

Businesses are concentrating on launching unique product to strengthen their position and capture a significant market share. For example, Nautilus Inc. unveiled JRNY in October 2019, a digital platform that uses Artificial intelligence to provide tailor made workouts that adjust effortlessly with the user. By releasing this product, the company hopes to be able to offer better solutions for its customers. Matrix Fitness, on the other hand, offers a training console that allows for guided strength training.

Global Home Fitness Market Business Strategies

In July 2020, Lululemon announced the acquisition of Mirror, an at-home fitness company. The acquisition will benefit both the fitness company, which expects to generate more than $100 million in revenue this year and to break even or be slightly profitable in 2021.





Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/home-fitness-market

Home Fitness Market Segmentation

The global home fitness market is segmented into three categories: equipment, sales channel, and end-user. Elliptical machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, climbers, and other machines are all part of the cardiovascular segment. Weightlifting, barbells and ladders, weights, extension machines, power racks, and other subcategories of strength training are all subcategories of strength training. Sales channels are classified into two types: online and offline. Home, health clubs, offices, and hotels are the different types of end users.

Home Fitness Equipment Market Share

The cardiovascular segment, according to our home fitness industry analysis, will represent the majority of the share in the global home fitness equipment market. According to home fitness market forecasts, the offline segment will dominate the global home fitness equipment market, accounting for a sizable market share. End-users predict that the apartment gyms will monopolies the global home fitness market over the forecast period, setting all-time highs.

Rising Demand for Cardiovascular Equipment Foster the Growth of Global Home Fitness Market

People will demand more high-performance fitness equipment as they become more conscious of the dangers of obesity, such as heart attacks, high blood pressure, and diabetes. The market is poised to obtain greater traction as the number of health clubs and fitness centers incorporate sophisticated technology to accommodate to changing health trends and consumer demands.

Home Fitness Market Regional Growth

The global home fitness market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly in the global home fitness market. For the home fitness market, the Chinese market is predicted to have the fastest growing CAGR in the APAC region. This is because a growing number of fitness centers are implementing high-end fitness equipment to attract customers. Furthermore, in 2019, China recorded the highest number of heart disease deaths. This factor has increased consciousness about health and well-being, resulting in an increase in the number of fitness centers. These elements contribute to the growth of the global home fitness market.

Europe, on the other hand, had the second highest market share in the home fitness market, trailing only North America. Fitness awareness is high, and disposable income is rising, both of which are driving the implementation of digitally connected fitness equipment. In response to the high demand for advanced equipment, manufacturers are announcing new solutions to meet changing consumer demands.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2683

Home Fitness Market Players

The major players involved in the home fitness market involve Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd., HOIST Fitness Systems, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Amer Sports Oyj, True Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Tonal Systems, Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Home Fitness Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Home Fitness Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Home Fitness Market?

Which region held the largest share in Home Fitness Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Home Fitness Market?

Who is the largest end user Home Fitness Market?

What will be the Home Fitness Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Related:

The Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Size was valued at USD 2,845 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 7,232 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Lateral Flow Assays Market size accounted for USD 8,256 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13,317 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Telemedicine Equipment Market size was valued at USD 3,471 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14,220 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com