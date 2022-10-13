IVECO BUS wins ‘Sustainable Bus of the Year’ Award and launches innovative on-demand mobility technology in collaboration with Via

Turin, 13 October 2022. IVECO BUS, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG), has won the coveted ‘Sustainable Bus of the Year’ award, in the intercity category, for its CROSSWAY Low Entry HYBRID Natural Gas, biomethane compatible, bus. This is the third such title won by IVECO BUS and follows the 2018 Award for its Low Entry CROSSWAY version and the 2020 title for the Natural Gas-powered CROSSWAY.

The Award’s jury panel comprises seven representatives from Europe’s major sector publications. In awarding the title, the jurors evaluated factors such as safety, comfort, noise levels, component recyclability and the sustainability commitment of the manufacturer as well as the ability to establish a positive image of the vehicle with the public it serves.

The CROSSWAY Low Entry HYBRID Natural Gas bus is an alternative for Regions, Counties and Cities wishing to provide transport solutions which are fully compatible with energy transition projects. It delivers up to 15% fuel savings compared to the diesel variant and a reduction of CO 2 emissions of up to 82% with renewable fuels.

Moreover, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding last July, IVECO BUS today launches its collaboration with transit tech company Via, offering firstly IVECO BUS customers in Italy the ability, from early 2023, to purchase through its dealer network tailored software for on-demand transport solutions.

The two partners will continue to explore the possibility of developing easy-to-deploy solutions for Public Transport Authorities and Operators – from demand-responsive transportation to autonomous public transport powered by alternative energies. Also under evaluation are opportunities for autonomous on-demand shuttles.

“This third Award reaffirms IVECO BUS’ position as the European leader in the intercity segment and confirms Iveco Group’s commitment to sustainable mobility. Together with the first outcome of the partnership with Via, they prove that IVECO BUS steadily pursues the evolution from a traditional business to a future strongly marked by the trends that are revolutionizing the passenger transport sector, such as energy transition and new business models”, said Domenico Nucera, President Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

