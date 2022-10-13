Global News Syndicates Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global News Syndicates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960676/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for News Syndicates estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

- The News Syndicates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$916.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

A&E Networks

British Broadcasting Corporation

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Channel Four Television Corporation

Heartland Media LLC

King Features Syndicate, Inc.

RTL Group S.A.

The Associated Press

Thomson Reuters Corporation

ViacomCBS Streaming

Vice Media Group

Warner Media, LLC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

News Syndicates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

News Syndicates: Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise of the Internet, Heightens the Dependence on Content

Syndication to Increase Brand Exposure

The Internet Marks Mankind?s Greatest Achievement

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Support the

Proliferation of Content/News Syndication Services: Internet

Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

Why Syndication is Important for Businesses in the Internet Era?

All Moving Digital Content on the Internet Has the Potential to

be Syndicated & Monetized: Global Volume of Data/Content/

Information Created, Captured, Copied & Consumed on the

Internet (In Zettabytes) 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2022, and

2025

As Direct Marketing Strategies Evolve in Parallel to the

Internet, Syndication Becomes a Potent Content Marketing

Strategy

Digital Direct Marketing: A Primer

Digital Media Marketing Gains Momentum Against the Backdrop of

Increased Digital Direct Marketing Efforts

Focus on Digital Media Marketing Brings Content Marketing

Strategy Into the Spotlight, Providing the Foundation for the

Growth of Content Syndication

Here?s Why Syndication is a Vital Part of Content Marketing

Strategy?

Digital Marketers Turn to Local News Syndication to Improve SEO

Performance

Rise of B2B & B2C & B2G as Direct Selling Business Models of

the 21st Century Spurs Focus on Content Syndication Campaigns

A Deep Dive Into How Content Syndication Can Result in

Successful Lead Generation for B2B Marketers

Growing Number of Bloggers Driving Demand for Content Syndication

Seeking to Outrank Their Own Content, Bloggers Turn to

Syndication: Number of Bloggers (in Million) in the U.S. for

the Years 2016-2020

Robust Growth of e-Commerce Drives Interest in e-Commerce

Content Syndication to Beat Competition & Emerge Victorious

Robust Growth & Spiraling Competition in the e-Commerce Space

Drives Interest in Product Data Syndication Among Online

Retailers: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023



Total Companies Profiled: 40

