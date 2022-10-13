Global News Syndicates Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global News Syndicates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960676/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal News Syndicates Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for News Syndicates estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
- The News Syndicates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$916.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)
A&E Networks
British Broadcasting Corporation
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Channel Four Television Corporation
Heartland Media LLC
King Features Syndicate, Inc.
RTL Group S.A.
The Associated Press
Thomson Reuters Corporation
ViacomCBS Streaming
Vice Media Group
Warner Media, LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960676/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
News Syndicates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
News Syndicates: Definition & Importance
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Rise of the Internet, Heightens the Dependence on Content
Syndication to Increase Brand Exposure
The Internet Marks Mankind?s Greatest Achievement
Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Support the
Proliferation of Content/News Syndication Services: Internet
Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024
Why Syndication is Important for Businesses in the Internet Era?
All Moving Digital Content on the Internet Has the Potential to
be Syndicated & Monetized: Global Volume of Data/Content/
Information Created, Captured, Copied & Consumed on the
Internet (In Zettabytes) 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2022, and
2025
As Direct Marketing Strategies Evolve in Parallel to the
Internet, Syndication Becomes a Potent Content Marketing
Strategy
Digital Direct Marketing: A Primer
Digital Media Marketing Gains Momentum Against the Backdrop of
Increased Digital Direct Marketing Efforts
Focus on Digital Media Marketing Brings Content Marketing
Strategy Into the Spotlight, Providing the Foundation for the
Growth of Content Syndication
Here?s Why Syndication is a Vital Part of Content Marketing
Strategy?
Digital Marketers Turn to Local News Syndication to Improve SEO
Performance
Rise of B2B & B2C & B2G as Direct Selling Business Models of
the 21st Century Spurs Focus on Content Syndication Campaigns
A Deep Dive Into How Content Syndication Can Result in
Successful Lead Generation for B2B Marketers
Growing Number of Bloggers Driving Demand for Content Syndication
Seeking to Outrank Their Own Content, Bloggers Turn to
Syndication: Number of Bloggers (in Million) in the U.S. for
the Years 2016-2020
Robust Growth of e-Commerce Drives Interest in e-Commerce
Content Syndication to Beat Competition & Emerge Victorious
Robust Growth & Spiraling Competition in the e-Commerce Space
Drives Interest in Product Data Syndication Among Online
Retailers: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for News Syndicates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for News Syndicates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
News Syndicates by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for News Syndicates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 12-Year Perspective for News Syndicates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for News Syndicates by
Segment - News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for News
Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Spain Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Russia Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for News Syndicates by
Segment - News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for News Syndicates by
Segment - News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Latin America Historic Review for News Syndicates by
Segment - News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 33: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Middle East Historic Review for News Syndicates by
Segment - News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
AFRICA
News Syndicates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
News Syndicates by Segment - News Syndicates - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Africa Historic Review for News Syndicates by Segment -
News Syndicates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960676/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global News Syndicates Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global News Syndicates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960676/?utm_source=GNW