Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sterile Filtration estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cartridge Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Capsule Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

- The Sterile Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$907.8 Million by the year 2027.

- Membrane Filters Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR

- In the global Membrane Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$594.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

3M

Alfa Laval AB

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair Filtration Group

Sartorius AG

Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd

Sterlitech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Sterile Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Importance of Sterile Resources in Various Manufacturing

Processes: A Primer

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of

Global Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

What is Sterile Filtration & Why Is it Important in Food &

Pharma Industries?

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceuticals Industry Led by Rising R&D

Investments Fuels Foundational Growth in the Market

Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry

Spells Opportunity for Sterile Filtration: Global

Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024, and 2026

Here?s How Focus On Bioburden Control is Driving Demand for

Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Sterile

Filtration

Sterile Filtration & Vaccines

Robust Demand for Processed Food to Benefit Demand Growth

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Why Filtration Is Essential in Food Processing & Production?

On Cards, Robust Growth Opportunities in the Alcohol Industry,

Post Pandemic

Global Beer Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Wine Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Role of Sterile Filtration in Wine & Beer Production



