Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sterile Filtration estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cartridge Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Capsule Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
- The Sterile Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$907.8 Million by the year 2027.
- Membrane Filters Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
- In the global Membrane Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$594.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sterile Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Importance of Sterile Resources in Various Manufacturing
Processes: A Primer
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of
Global Policy on Tackling COVID
What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains
is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
What is Sterile Filtration & Why Is it Important in Food &
Pharma Industries?
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Biopharmaceuticals Industry Led by Rising R&D
Investments Fuels Foundational Growth in the Market
Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry
Spells Opportunity for Sterile Filtration: Global
Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024, and 2026
Here?s How Focus On Bioburden Control is Driving Demand for
Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Sterile
Filtration
Sterile Filtration & Vaccines
Robust Demand for Processed Food to Benefit Demand Growth
Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages
Why Filtration Is Essential in Food Processing & Production?
On Cards, Robust Growth Opportunities in the Alcohol Industry,
Post Pandemic
Global Beer Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Wine Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Role of Sterile Filtration in Wine & Beer Production
Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
