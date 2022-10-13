Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/sq.

What is this all about?

On April 4, 2022, in SEC and other regulatory filings, Block announced that it had suffered a data breach affecting 8.2 million current and former customers (the “Data Breach”). The Company disclosed that on December 10, 2021, the same day that Square changed its name to Block, a former employee downloaded certain reports of Block’s subsidiary Cash App Investing LLC, including U.S. customer information. The data compromised included the full name, brokerage account numbers, brokerage portfolio values, holdings and/or stock trading activity for one trading day of some Cash App Investing customers.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Block, Inc. stock between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is December 12, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is December 12, 2022.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country.

