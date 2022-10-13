BIGA Group leads the market with 3 main products BIGA CONS, BIGA PANEL, BIGA WINDOW.

Shenzen, China, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investing in an international standard technology platform, BIGA Group is one of the leading enterprises in Vietnam in terms of production output of insulating panels - green materials are the trend of the industrial construction industry.





BIGA VIETNAM INVESTMENT AND CONSTRUCTION JSC (BIGACONS)

Specialized construction on panel

Aluminum and glass construction

Plaster construction

Seam lock roof construction

BIGA PANEL PRODUCTION JSC (BIGA PANEL)

Products such as roof panel, outer wall panel, panel partition, panel ceiling, sliding door, panel door...

Functions such as heat-proof, noise-proof, soundproof, heat-insulation, fireproof.

BIGA WINDOW PRODUCTION JSC (BIGA WINDOW)

Folding door

Awning Window

Automatic glass door

Casement Window

Louver

Sliding window

Edge glass

Facade wall



Factory system, Korean technology line

BIGA's production line is 100% imported from Korea and installed and operated by experienced Korean engineers. Korea is known as a country that has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, construction and application of panel - this green material in industrial and civil works. And this is also the country that shapes the quality standards of panels in the world.





Modern, international standard equipment with large capacity provides timely progress for dozens of projects at the same time. BIGA's panels are manufactured in a variety of ways such as roofs, wall panels, panel partitions, ceiling panels, etc., providing good performance in terms of heat insulation, sound insulation, heat resistance, noise resistance, fire resistance, etc. In the North, BIGA PANEL is often mentioned as a supplier of branded and prestigious panels and is remembered by customers first when there is a need for building factories, warehouses, clean rooms, cold storage.

Source of Korean standard ingredients

According to Mr.Luu Van Can - CEO of BIGA PANEL, in order to create insulation and heat-resistant panel products ... "please" even the fastidious customers from Korea - the cradle of the panel, besides Korean machinery and technology, BIGA PANEL is also "strict" in the selection of standard Korean raw materials and continuously improves the skills and qualifications of the technical team and production workers.





Optimizing costs for customers thanks to a closed value chain process

Going from production to construction by optimizing the value chain operating model, proactively from the factory system, truck fleet to construction engineers, BIGA guarantees to bring to customers. Overall solution, complete project goals with the most optimal budget.

The closed chain process helps BIGA avoid waste from the production stage, optimize costs, and construction costs will be more competitive, helping customers save significantly. BIGA will also be more responsible when it comes to warranty from product quality to construction quality. Ensure more commitment on schedule, because BIGA takes the initiative from production, transportation to direct construction." - QS Department - Kovicons Construction Co., Ltd.

The first choice of contractors and FDI projects-International

Not stopping at outstanding competitive advantages, BIGA always periodically deploys training activities to improve attitudes, thinking, work safety as well as professional skills for all employees. . The core values built and preserved in every BIGA person such as "Discipline - Honesty - Dedication - Creativity - Love" have "conquered" even professional contractors from all over world like Sungdo , Young Jin, Hanvina, KH vina ... or investors who are "fastidious and strict" in terms of product quality and aesthetics such as Foseca, Luxshare, Lucky Dragon, ITM, KMH.





"After visiting and surveying BIGA's factory many times, I chose BIGA because BIGA has a very neat and clean factory. Professionalism is reflected in the smallest things like that." - Project management - SUNGDO contractor shared. Based on many years of construction experience of BIGACONS - the domestic brand with the No. 1 market share in the construction of industrial factory with sandwich panels in the North of Vietnam, in 2019 the BIGA PANEL brand has made a breakthrough. becoming one of the companies with the top output in the Vietnam in terms of manufacturing insulation and fireproof panels.