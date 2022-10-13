Global Safety Mirrors Market to Reach $82.4 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Mirrors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959940/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Safety Mirrors estimated at US$61.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Convex Safety Mirrors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$53.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flat Safety Mirrors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

- The Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Million by the year 2027.

- Dome Safety Mirrors Segment to Record 5% CAGR

- In the global Dome Safety Mirrors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)

Ashtree Vision & Safety

Bennett Mirror Technologies Ltd.

Clarke’s Safety Mirrors Limited

Fred Silver & Company, Inc.

Lester L. Brossard Co. Safety and Security Mirrors

Safe Fleet

Se-Kure Controls®, Inc.

Smartech Safety Solutions Private Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to

Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Creates New Challenges

Safety Mirrors Market Faces COVID-19-Induced Disruptions

Impact of Supply Chain Glitches on Growth & Bottom Lines

Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite

Road Construction Projects

EXHIBIT 2: Safety Mirrors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

41 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Safety Mirrors: A Prelude

Convex Mirrors Dominate the Market

Dome Mirrors: The Fastest Growing Segment

Insight into Materials Used in Safety Mirrors

Materials Used in Safety Mirror Lenses and Their Attributes

Materials Used in Safety Mirror Backings and Their Attributes

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road

Safety Measures Drive Demand for Safety Mirrors

EXHIBIT 3: Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by

High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

EXHIBIT 4: Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by

High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

EXHIBIT 5: Crash Type at Intersection

World Observes a Dip in Road Traffic Collisions amid COVID-19

While Extreme Weather Conditions Propel Demand for Weatherproof

Safety Mirrors, Market Gains Strength from Innovative Product

Launches

Advanced Frost-Free Mirrors Set to Maintain Presence Going

Forward for Traffic Safety

Flat Versus Convex Safety Mirrors: Applications, Upsides &

Downsides

Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drive

Installation of Safety Mirrors

Retail Security Mirrors Grab Attention to Combat Shoplifting

Menace

EXHIBIT 6: Number of Shoplifting Incidents in the US: 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Average Dollar Loss Per Shoplifting Incident in the

US: 2014 - 2020

Ceiling Dome Mirrors: A Commonly Used Safety Measure

Convex Security Mirrors Emerge as a Vital Part of Surveillance

Continuum in Hospitals

With Cycling Growing in Popularity Need for Safety Mirrors at

Traffic Junctions Gains Traction

EXHIBIT 8: Distribution of Bicycle and Other Vehicle Crash

Situations

EXHIBIT 9: Cyclist Casualties Reported in the UK, 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Top Countries with Bicycles Per Capita

EXHIBIT 11: Bicycle and E-bike Sales in Europe in Million

Units: 2016-2030

Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety in Factory Environments Bodes

Well for Safety Mirrors

EXHIBIT 12: Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries

Augments Demand for Safety Solutions such as Safety Mirrors:

Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,000s) in the

US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Collision Risk at Warehouses Boost Installation of Safety Mirrors

Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security &

Safety Operations

Blind Spot Mirrors: Vigilant Eyes for Blind Spots to Improve

Driver Safety



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 95

