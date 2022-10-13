Solution Market to Register a CAGR of over 8.3% over the next decade for Cloud OSS BSS Market. Latest report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud OSS BSS Market revenues were estimated at US$ 24 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 60 Bn.



As more suppliers concentrate their investments on accelerating digital transformation, demand for Cloud OSS BSS is increasing. For instance, in May 2021, EY and IBM announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence to aid financial institutions in accelerating their digital transformation through the use of hybrid cloud technologies.

To assist clients in using the cloud at scale, the Center of Excellence is an integrated virtual center that provides services in digital trust, security, and regulatory compliance. The technology helps telecom network back-office activities while retaining customer service. Information processing systems are frequently used by operators to manage their communications networks.

It supports operators in the creation, edification, and maintenance of communication networks. Modern OSS and BSS may assist businesses in anticipating market trends, enhancing customer happiness, boosting operational effectiveness, and gaining market and operational insights from big data.

The impact of Covid-19 on Cloud OSS BSS Market

Significant adjustments have been made to people's routines, workplaces, and surroundings as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. This is because operators can deal with the bandwidth issues brought upon by the pandemic with these technologies. In addition, consumers will expect consistent bandwidth as regulations supporting remote work, video conferencing, and distance learning become increasingly common.

By the beginning of May 2020, AT&T forecasts a 75% increase in gaming traffic, a significant increase in call volume, and a 33% increase in call time. As a result, telecom operators are updating their OSS BSS systems to keep up with the evolving needs of their customers. The outbreak will probably present the OSS & BSS sector with alluring opportunities.

For instance, MATRIXX Software declared in June 2020 that AT&T Mexico, an AT&T subsidiary, would introduce the cloud-native digital commerce platform of MATRIXX Software for its prepaid customers. In order to deliver a web-scale BSS that will increase business agility and innovation, MATRIXX Digital Commerce has replaced various legacy Corporate Support Systems as well as the Intelligent Network.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in the Cloud OSS BSS market are focused on alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key Cloud OSS BSS providers are as follows:

• In November 2021, Vonage Holdings, a provider of cloud-based communications agreed to be acquired by Ericsson. In order to provide the framework for the establishment of industry business, the organization sought to create dominant mobile networks through technological leadership. In terms of providing consumers with a platform to monetize network investments, Vonage is also the most current innovation, assisting businesses and developers.

• In June 2021, CES 21, Amdocs announced that the latest edition of its cloud-based OSS-BSS integrated suite, has been released. It will help service providers to build, deploy, and monetize novel services by leveraging investments in technologies such as 5G standalone networks, AI, MEC, SDN, ML, and the cloud.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cloud OSS BSS Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Cloud OSS BSS Market Segmentation

By Component:

Solution OSS BSS

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Cloud Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



By Operator Type:

Mobile Operator

Fixed Operator

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

SMEs

By End Use:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



