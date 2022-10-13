Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to Reach US$ 54.0 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The licensed sports merchandise market size was valued at US$ 30.8 Bn in 2021. Online manufacturers and retailers of licensed sportswear are increasingly leveraging the popularity of e-commerce to fuel sales of sports equipment, video games, and shoes and clothing. Rising popularity of regional and international sports leagues has led to a rapidly growing consumer base, thereby boosting the market outlook.



A meticulously obtained sales forecast for licensed sports merchandise by TMR analysts underscored a rapid commercialization of sporting events worldwide play a major role. The trend has invigorated the demand for licensed merchandise for a wide range of sports that includes endurance sports and e-sports.

Broadcasting of live sporting events, observed the TMR analysts, has opened up new growth frontiers for licensed sports merchandise market. Rise in viewership for e-sports has made a positive bearing on the market prospects.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2663

Key Findings of Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Study

Demand for Sports Apparel and Accessories to Generate Sizable Opportunities : Rise in demand for sports apparel and accessories has underpinned tremendous growth opportunities for companies in the licensed sports merchandise market. The segment led the global market in 2021 and will continue to stay the course during the forecast period of 2022–2031. In part, substantial adoption of sports apparel is fueled by expansion of online retail distribution channels.





Rise in demand for sports apparel and accessories has underpinned tremendous growth opportunities for companies in the licensed sports merchandise market. The segment led the global market in 2021 and will continue to stay the course during the forecast period of 2022–2031. In part, substantial adoption of sports apparel is fueled by expansion of online retail distribution channels. Commercialization of Sports Enable Companies to Reap Steady Revenue Gains: The TMR analysis in the study opine that commodification of sports has generated vast momentum to the expansion of lucrative avenues in the licensed sports merchandise market. Commercialization of sporting events and tournaments will continue to act as a favorable trend for the marketing and sales of licensed sports merchandise, thereby creating sizable revenue streams.



Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Drivers



Rising viewership of national as well international sporting events in conjunction with growing consumer base for licensed sports apparel and accessories is a key driver of the licensed sports merchandise market. OTT platforms for sports broadcasting will positively impact future market demand for licensed sports merchandise.





Sports participation is growing steadily in developed nations, including in endurance sports activities. This is expanding the canvas for players in licensed sports merchandise market.



Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2663



Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The licensed sports merchandise market in North America is projected to expand at a leading CAGR during the forecast period. Massive viewership for numerous sports in the region has spurred the demand. More importantly, widespread popularity of major professional sports leagues in the U.S., including NBA, MLB, and NFL, have expanded the scope of commercialization of licensed sports merchandise in the regional market.





Rise in international sports and growing participation in sports have bolstered the revenue streams in the Asia Pacific market. The region is witnessing incredible avenues on the back of steadily swelling number of sports enthusiasts.



Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Key Players

Leading companies and other prominent companies are implementing mergers & acquisitions strategy to gain shares in the licensed sports merchandise market.

Most manufacturers and retailers of licensed sportswear are leaning on expanding their product line by unveiling new designs in a bid to gain a competitive edge over others.

Some of the key market players are Fanatics, Inc., Sports Direct International plc, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Puma SE, Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., and VF Corporation.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2663

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Segmentation

By Product Type Sports Apparel Top Wear Jerseys T-Shirts & Tops Sweatshirts & Hoodies Jackets Others (Caps, Hats, etc.) Bottom Wear Track Pants Leggings Shorts Skirts Others (Socks, Capris, etc.) Others (Sleepwear, Baby Suits & Swimsuits, etc.) Sports Footwear Sports Accessories & Toys Sunglasses Backpack Fishing Lure Others (Mugs, etc.) Video Games or Software Others (Domestic and Housewares, etc.)

By Price Premium Economic

By Distribution Channel Online Company website Ecommerce website Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Consumer Goods Research Reports

Smart Oven Market- Smart Oven Market to surpass the value of US$ 666.8 million by the end of 2031

Doorbell Camera Market - The doorbell camera market is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031

Digital Door Lock System Market- Digital Door Lock System Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 37.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Home Audio Equipment Market- Home Audio Equipment Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 82.07 Bn by the end of 2031

Consumer Electronics Market- Consumer Electronics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 1 Trn by the end of 2031

3D Audio Market- 3D Audio market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period

Outdoor TV Market- Outdoor TV Market is set to expand at a decent growth rate during the forecast period

Wrist Dive Computer Market- Wrist Dive Computer Market to expand at a CAGR of 4% by 2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com