AJ Walker Joins Greystone’s CMBS Team in Chicago

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced that AJ Walker has joined as a Managing Director in Chicago, IL. In this role, Mr. Walker will focus on the origination of commercial real estate loans across the U.S. Mr. Walker reports to Rich Highfield, Head of CMBS at Greystone.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Walker was a Director at Wells Fargo where he led the firm’s real estate capital markets origination efforts across the Midwest. Mr. Walker oversaw the origination and underwriting efforts for the Midwest for the past eight years. Prior to this role, Mr. Walker held multiple other positions within Wells Fargo, including as a manager in its CMBS Portfolio Surveillance group, serving as co-lead in Wells Fargo’s CMBS table funding group, as well as previous work in its CMBS securitization group. Mr. Walker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Boston College, where he played on the 2001 national championship men’s ice hockey team.

“I am thrilled to join the Greystone team and have access to the complete platform of products including CMBS, bridge, agency and mezzanine financing,” said Mr. Walker. “Greystone has a first-class reputation in the real estate finance community and a full suite of loan products that I look forward to bringing to my clients for a broad range of financial solutions to navigate today's market challenges.”

“AJ’s diligence in deal making and his ability to maintain strong relationships with clients will be a valued asset to the firm as we continue to expand our CMBS platform,” said Mr. Highfield.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com