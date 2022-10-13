Global Pin Insertion Machines Market to Reach $258.3 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pin Insertion Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957692/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pin Insertion Machines estimated at US$182.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fully Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Semi-Automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

- The Pin Insertion Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.Manual Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR

- In the global Manual segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pin Insertion Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Continuous Acceleration in the Pace of Electronics

Manufacturing & Vital Role of PCBs Provide the Foundation for

the Growth of Pin Insertion Machines

Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of Pin

Insertion Machines

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

An Overview of Pin Insertion Machines

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand &

Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound

Supply Chain Disruptions Impacted a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers in Mid 2020: % Share of Companies Impacted by

Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Knee Jerk Reactions to COVID Induced Disruptions Take Down

Demand for Consumer Electronics in Early 2020: Global 1Q Sell

-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs

March 2020 (In Million Units)

The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of

Digitalization: A Emerging Reality That The Industry Failed to

Anticipate in Time to be Prepared

Blindsided by the Pandemic & Its Induced Bullwhip Effect, the

Electronics Value Chain is Caught Unprepared for the

Accelerated Digital Revolution: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Beyond the Blind Side, the World Now Faces Semiconductor Chip

Shortages Overrun by Demand for Digital Technologies

A Review of the Myriad Ways in Which the Pandemic is Catalyzing

Demand for All Things Electronic & Digital

Digitalization Favors a Strong PCB Demand Outlook Which Will

Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Pin Insertion

Machines

Healthy Outlook for PCB Sales to Echo Downstream Into the Pin

Insertion Machines Market: Global PCB Market (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Trend Towards PCB Board Miniaturization Bodes Well for Market

Growth

A Digitalizing Healthcare Industry to Step Up Investments in

Electronic Component Value Chain Including Pin Insertion

Machines

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models of Remote

Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics Subsystems &

Assembly Line Equipment Supporting Smart Wearables & Their

Production: Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In

Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring

Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs & PCB Assembly Line

Equipment

A 47.1% Increase in Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period for the

Medical Devices Industry Encourages an Optimistic Outlook for

All in the Medical PCB Supply Chain: Global Medical Devices

Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

As a Contactless Economy Emerges, PCBs for Drones Will Take

Center Stage Driving Manufacturers to Invest in Assembly

Equipment Like Pin Insertion Machines

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Rises in Popularity

PCB Automatic Pin Insertion Machine Gains Demand Momentum



