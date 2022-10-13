Global Pin Insertion Machines Market to Reach $258.3 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pin Insertion Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957692/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pin Insertion Machines estimated at US$182.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fully Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Semi-Automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
- The Pin Insertion Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.Manual Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
- In the global Manual segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pin Insertion Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Continuous Acceleration in the Pace of Electronics
Manufacturing & Vital Role of PCBs Provide the Foundation for
the Growth of Pin Insertion Machines
Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of Pin
Insertion Machines
Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
An Overview of Pin Insertion Machines
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand &
Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound
Supply Chain Disruptions Impacted a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers in Mid 2020: % Share of Companies Impacted by
Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Knee Jerk Reactions to COVID Induced Disruptions Take Down
Demand for Consumer Electronics in Early 2020: Global 1Q Sell
-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs
March 2020 (In Million Units)
The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of
Digitalization: A Emerging Reality That The Industry Failed to
Anticipate in Time to be Prepared
Blindsided by the Pandemic & Its Induced Bullwhip Effect, the
Electronics Value Chain is Caught Unprepared for the
Accelerated Digital Revolution: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
Beyond the Blind Side, the World Now Faces Semiconductor Chip
Shortages Overrun by Demand for Digital Technologies
A Review of the Myriad Ways in Which the Pandemic is Catalyzing
Demand for All Things Electronic & Digital
Digitalization Favors a Strong PCB Demand Outlook Which Will
Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Pin Insertion
Machines
Healthy Outlook for PCB Sales to Echo Downstream Into the Pin
Insertion Machines Market: Global PCB Market (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027
Trend Towards PCB Board Miniaturization Bodes Well for Market
Growth
A Digitalizing Healthcare Industry to Step Up Investments in
Electronic Component Value Chain Including Pin Insertion
Machines
COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models of Remote
Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics Subsystems &
Assembly Line Equipment Supporting Smart Wearables & Their
Production: Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In
Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring
Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs & PCB Assembly Line
Equipment
A 47.1% Increase in Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period for the
Medical Devices Industry Encourages an Optimistic Outlook for
All in the Medical PCB Supply Chain: Global Medical Devices
Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
As a Contactless Economy Emerges, PCBs for Drones Will Take
Center Stage Driving Manufacturers to Invest in Assembly
Equipment Like Pin Insertion Machines
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Rises in Popularity
PCB Automatic Pin Insertion Machine Gains Demand Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Pin Insertion Machines Market to Reach $258.3 Million by 2027
