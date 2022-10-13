Global Microalgae Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microalgae Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957363/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microalgae estimated at US$939.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$577.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $273.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

- The Microalgae market in the U.S. is estimated at US$273.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$268.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.Dunaliella Salina Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

- In the global Dunaliella Salina segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$179.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Nutraceuticals Strengthened by Pandemic

Induced Focus on Immunity Drives Opportunities for Algae as

Supplements and Nutritional/Functional Food Sources

Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

Increasing Familiarity With & Confidence in Nutraceuticals

Primes the Market for Acceptance of Algae Based Food &

Supplements: Global Opportunity for Nutraceuticals (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Marine Nutraceuticals in the Spotlight

Expanding Population, Rising Food Security & Increasing

Consumption of Meat Drive Popularity of Microalgae as Feed

Ingredients for Livestock Production

Rise in Animal Meat Production Drives Demand for Feed

Fortification by Algae Among Livestock Farmers: Strong Demand

for Global Meat Production Volume in Million Metric Tonnes

for Beef & Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat for the Years 2019

through 2021

Global Market for Animal Feed (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,

2023, 2025 and 2027

Ban on Use of Antibiotics Drives Demand for Microalgal-Based Feed

Increasing Animal Feed Sources with Algae: A Review

Growing Popularity of Non-Animal Based Protein Bodes Well for

the Rise of Algae Proteins

Rising Carbon Footprint of Animal Agriculture Leads to Shift in

Consumer Preference for Non-Animal Based Protein Alternatives:

Animal Agriculture Contribution to Environmental Pollution:

(In %)

A Growing Market for Protein Alternatives Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Algae Proteins: Global

Market for Protein Alternatives (In US$ Million) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Microalgae in the Food Industry is Poised for Healthy Growth

Microalgae Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Biofuel of the Future

Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarburization Efforts

Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for

Algae Biofuel: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Consensus that the Widely Adopted Biofuel Strategy to

Reduce Vehicle Emission in Reality Is a Mistake, Drives

Interest in Algae Biofuel

Algae Based Biofuel Storms into a Spotlight With the Promise of

Remedying the Situation

Algae Based Inks Emerges as the Future of Inks

Here?s What is Going on the Field of Algae Based Inks

Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly Ink from the Packaging Industry

Bodes Well for Growth in this Segment

Algae Cosmetics Promises to Slice Through the Lucrative

Cosmetics Industry Supported by the Trend Towards Natural

Ingredients

Consumers Switching to Natural & Organic Cosmetics Lead

Manufacturers to Explore the Potential of Using Algae in

Cosmetics: Global Natural Cosmetics Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Algae?s Role the Future of the Global Beauty Industry: A Review

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Expands Algae &

Microalgae Applications in Drug Formulations

More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Opportunities for the

Use of Algae in Medicines & Drug Development: Global

Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Algae in Medicine: A Review



