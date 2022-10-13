Lincoln Savings Bank Adds Three New Talented Board Members

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB) is pleased to announce the addition of Shara Chang, Gerald Beechum and Spencer Cohn to its Board of Directors.

Chang, Beechum and Cohn were selected based on a matrix of 10 factors that included their fit with LSB's culture, independent audit experience, community involvement, and bank experience. The trio served together in its first LSB Board meeting on Sept. 14.

"Shara, Gerald and Spencer are highly qualified and will be tremendous assets to LSB," said CEO Erik Skovgard.

Chang serves as the Chief Legal Officer at Divvy Homes. She brings considerable knowledge of fair lending and consumer protection laws, having conducted risk assessments for large banks. She has also represented banks in front of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory entities during her work in private practice.

Beechum is the founder and managing partner at White Cornus Lane Investments in Chicago. He has an extensive technology background having worked in e-commerce and co-inventing a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) transponder payments system. He has previously served as CEO, CFO, COO, and Chief Marketing Officer of various businesses.

In addition to Chang and Beechum, Cohn replaced Tony Scavuzzo on LSB's Board. Cohn, who joined the Board in August, has been with Castle Creek since 2014. He serves on the Board of Directors at several other community banks as a part of his duties with Castle Creek. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. as an Investment Banking Associate in the Financial Institutions Group.

