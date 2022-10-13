Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $141 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Accelerators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956510/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $141 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020-2027. GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32.2% CAGR and reach US$54.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CPU segment is readjusted to a revised 36.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33% CAGR
- The Data Center Accelerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.5% and 29.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24% CAGR.FPGA Segment to Record 37.6% CAGR
- In the global FPGA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 37.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center
Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital
Infrastructure
Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital
Transformation
Companies to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital
Transformation: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)
for 2019, 2021 and 2023
Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New
Normal
COVID-19 Mandated Shift of Companies Towards Remote Work Exerts
Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers: WFM Employees as a % of
the Total Workforce for 2019, 2020 and 2021
Cloud Data Centers Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate
Increase in Remote Working
Automated Data Centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19
Lockdowns
Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations
An Introduction to Data Center Accelerators
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to
Witness High Growth
Enterprise Inference: The Fastest Growing Application
Developed Regions Lead Global Data Accelerators Market
Competition
Vendor Activity Revs Up FPGA Space for Datacenter Accelerator
Design
Intel Bets Heavily on FPGAs
NVIDIA to Retain Commanding Position
Market Players Intensify Acquisition Efforts to Boost AI Portfolio
Recent Market Activity
Data Center Accelerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market
Importance of the Internet Reaches New Peaks Amidst the
Pandemic: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for
H1 2020
Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center
Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in
Data Center Accelerators Market: Global Data Center IP Traffic
in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data
Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020,
2022 & 2024
Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data
Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market
More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based
Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %)
by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017,
2019 and 2021
Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large,
Medium and Small Businesses
Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019,
2020 and 2021
Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers
Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Data Centers to Increase
Storage and Computing Power: Global Volume of Big Data in Data
Center Storage (In Exabytes) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 &
2022
Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big
Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the
Market
Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the
Period 2015-2021
Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in
HPC Data Centers Fuels Market
Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers
Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing
in AI Data Centers
AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-
Efficient Datacenters
AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers
Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads
FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the
Market
With Slowing Down of Moore?s Law, The Rising Need for
Coprocessors to Boost Market
Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data
Center Accelerators
With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data
Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market
With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is
the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing: 5G?s Contribution
to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to
be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators
Global IoT Device Connections (in Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space
Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise
Datacenters
Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers
Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects
Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market
