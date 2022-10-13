Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $141 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Accelerators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956510/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020-2027. GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32.2% CAGR and reach US$54.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CPU segment is readjusted to a revised 36.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33% CAGR

- The Data Center Accelerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.5% and 29.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24% CAGR.FPGA Segment to Record 37.6% CAGR

- In the global FPGA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 37.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)

Achronix Semiconductor

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clarifai Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Koixia Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle

Xilinx





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center

Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital

Infrastructure

Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital

Transformation

Companies to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital

Transformation: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New

Normal

COVID-19 Mandated Shift of Companies Towards Remote Work Exerts

Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers: WFM Employees as a % of

the Total Workforce for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Cloud Data Centers Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate

Increase in Remote Working

Automated Data Centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19

Lockdowns

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Accelerators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to

Witness High Growth

Enterprise Inference: The Fastest Growing Application

Developed Regions Lead Global Data Accelerators Market

Competition

Vendor Activity Revs Up FPGA Space for Datacenter Accelerator

Design

Intel Bets Heavily on FPGAs

NVIDIA to Retain Commanding Position

Market Players Intensify Acquisition Efforts to Boost AI Portfolio

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Accelerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market

Importance of the Internet Reaches New Peaks Amidst the

Pandemic: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for

H1 2020

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in

Data Center Accelerators Market: Global Data Center IP Traffic

in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data

Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020,

2022 & 2024

Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data

Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based

Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %)

by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017,

2019 and 2021

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large,

Medium and Small Businesses

Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019,

2020 and 2021

Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Data Centers to Increase

Storage and Computing Power: Global Volume of Big Data in Data

Center Storage (In Exabytes) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 &

2022

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big

Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the

Market

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the

Period 2015-2021

Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in

HPC Data Centers Fuels Market

Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing

in AI Data Centers

AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-

Efficient Datacenters

AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads

FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the

Market

With Slowing Down of Moore?s Law, The Rising Need for

Coprocessors to Boost Market

Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data

Center Accelerators

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data

Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market

With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is

the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing: 5G?s Contribution

to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to

be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators

Global IoT Device Connections (in Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space

Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise

Datacenters

Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers

Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

