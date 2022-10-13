New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Combat Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956382/?utm_source=GNW
Global Combat Management Systems Market to Reach $406.6 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Combat Management Systems estimated at US$340.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$406.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$320 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
- The Combat Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$77.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles
Where Does this Leave Defense Spending?
Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$
Billion)
UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$
Billion)
Combat Management System (CMS): A Prelude
Software Segment to Achieve Higher Growth
Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for
Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Naval
Technologies such as CMS
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2006
through 2022
Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Selct Countries
Emerging Markets Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Combat
Management Systems
Combat Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation
Capabilities to CMS
Application of AI in Unmanned Vehicles to Drive Opportunities
The US and China Seek Early Adopter Advantage in AI-Powered CMS
Widespread Use in Submarines Drives Overall Revenue Growth
Key Technologies in Submarine Combat System (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Armament Type
Rise of Unmanned Vehicles Extends New Line of Opportunities
Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market in US$ Million:
2018-2026
New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption
New Generation Radars Empower CMS with Robust Capabilities
Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare (EW) to Stir Next Wave of
Growth in CMS Deployments
Availability of Sophisticated Combat Management Systems Fuels
Wider Adoption: A Review of Select Established CMS
Technologies
