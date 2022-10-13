Pathways Financial Credit Union Announces $3,000 Donation to Project Woman in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Casey, Pathways Financial Credit Union's Director of Business Services & Development, and Penny Russell, Springfield Branch Manager, presented Julie Rose, HR and Administrative Coordinator of Project Woman, a check for $3,000 to help fund the organization's services and programming.

"Pathways is always looking for ways to support our local community. We hope that this small donation can help someone get out of a dangerous situation and get their life back with the programs provided by Project Woman," said Russell.

Project Woman is a non-profit organization that provides vital services to protect, educate, and empower women who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. As fully accredited domestic violence and sexual assault service providers, they offer emergency shelters, 24-hour crisis line, support groups, case management, victim advocacy, transitional housing, and much more to survivors in the community.

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Project Woman is offering different events throughout the month to provide support and healing to survivors of domestic violence. These events include a Release Writing Workshop, Candlelight Vigil, Clothesline Project by Victim Witness, and their annual fundraiser, DIVA Night Out. Visit Project Woman's website at projectwomanohio.org to find out how you can help too.

Image 1: Pathways supports Project Woman with $3,000 donation during Domestic Violence Awareness Month





Pictured from Left to Right: Pathways Branch Manager - Penny Russell, Project Woman's HR and Administrative Coordinator - Julie Rose, Pathways Director of Business Services & Development - Kraig Casey









