Augmenta AgTech and Torgerson's LLC Announce Their Partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montana and Wyoming farmers can benefit from this alliance and have the opportunity to optimize their input applications by using Augmenta Mantis. The revolutionary VRA control device offers automation to a range of in-season inputs such as Live VRA for Nitrogen, Fungicide, Harvest Aids (Desiccants and Defoliants), and Plant Growth Regulators or fertilizer applications in different zones (Multizone) for various Montana crops such as cereal, pulses, and oil seeds.

Torgerson's customers now have the opportunity to reduce input costs, and chemical loads, and maximize yield potential. Users of Augmenta's Solution in these crops have noticed an increase in their savings of input usage up to 20% on average while maintaining or even increasing their yield.

"This new technology partnership gives our customer base a huge advantage by providing a new path towards crop protection and time savings, soil fertility optimization, all while being more eco-friendly," states Jed Bengtson, Sales and Marketing Director for Torgerson's.

"We are delighted to have partnered with Torgerson's LLC. Through this collaboration, we enable Montana and Wyoming farmers to automate applications and save inputs more easily than ever before," said Jim Evangelopoulos, Augmenta Co-founder and General Manager.

To learn more about how the Augmenta Mantis System works, click here https://www.augmenta.ag/. To find Torgerson's locations, click here https://www.torgerson.biz/.

About Torgerson's LLC

Torgerson's today is a 14-store complex of Agriculture and Construction dealerships across MT and WY. Beginning in 1912 in Ethridge, MT, the heritage of local business partners runs deep. Today they strive to offer the very best solutions for their customers to help them achieve their goals, along with their own. Being on the cutting edge of technology has been part of the heritage and continues.

About Augmenta AgTech

Augmenta is the creator of an innovative real-time VRA retrofit system that fully automates impactful farming agrochemical applications. Its growing global presence includes Europe, CIS, North and South America, and Australia. Its stated mission is to augment the capacity of arable land in a way that is beneficial for both farmers and the environment.

Contact Information:

Nota Moustaka

Field Marketing Specialist

nota@augmenta.ag

+306947676535



