Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Audio and Video Editing Software estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
- The Audio and Video Editing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$492.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Advertising, Media & Entertainment Industry Comes Under
Pressure Amidst the Pandemic
An Introduction to Audio and Video Editing Software
Video Editing Software
Audio Editing Software
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
On-Premise Software Tools Lead, Cloud Hosted Solutions Continue
to Gain Popularity
Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-Term Growth
Competition
Comparison of Select Video Editing Software
Select Popular Audio Editors
A Review of Select Cloud Video Editing Tools
Recent Market Activity
Audio and Video Editing Software - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Audio and Video Editing Software Tools
Propel Adoption
Growing Demand for Rich Media Content & Special Effects Drives
Adoption of Editing Tools in Media & Entertainment Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Media & Production Houses Significantly
Impacts Market Growth
Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market: Growth Outlook
(In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025
Post Production Work is Carried Out Remotely Now: A Pandemic
Infused Trend
Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms: A Major
Opportunity for Audio & Video Editing Software Market
Global OTT (Over-The-Top) Market Size (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Rise in Online Video Consumption to Drive Demand for Editing
Software for Creation of Video Content
Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) in the US for 2015-2019
Video?s Emergence as the Future of Digital Marketing Drives
Demand for Audio & Video Editing Software
Global Digital Marketing Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for 2018,
2021 & 2024
Breakdown of Global Digital Marketing Expenditure (in %) by
End-Use Sector: 2021E
Global Digital Video Advertising Spending (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025
% of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020
Mobile Apps Emerge as a New Revenue Stream for Audio & Video
Editing Software Vendors
Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Editing
Software in Mobile Devices Bodes Well for the Market
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2020
A Glance at Select Popular Mobile Video Editing Apps
Video Editing Software Market: Poised for Growth
Audio Editing Software Market: An Overview
Growing Role of AI in Fostering Digital Transformation in Video
Editing
Key Benefits of AI-Based Video Editing Tools
AI-Powered Video Editors Assist Entrepreneurs in Creating
Effective Vlogs
A Review of Select AI-Based Video Editing Tools
Deepfakes: A Potential Disadvantage of Using AI Technology for
Video Editing
Vendors Focus on Small Businesses to Expand Market Opportunities
Non-Professional End-Users Drive Adoption of Video Editing
Software
Video Editing in the Cloud: Promising Growth in Store
AR and VR-based Video Content to Broaden Opportunities for
Video Editing Software Tools
Growing Use of Open-Source and Free Editing Software: A Key
Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
