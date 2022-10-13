Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Street Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900340/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solar Street Lighting estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.3% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CFL segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR
- The Solar Street Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Bridgelux, Inc.
Cooper Lighting, LLC
Dragons Breath Solar Ltd.
Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.
Signify Holding BV
Solektra International
Sunna Design SA
Urja Global Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Chokes Supply from China
With COVID-19 Pandemic Crushing the Sentiment in the World
Construction Sector, Solar Street Lighting Market Set to
Exhibit Substantial Decline in 2020
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Move Ahead at Lightning
Speed Post COVID-19
LED Remains at the Forefront of Solar Street Lighting Revolution
Residential Application Segment Leads the Smart Street Lighting
Market
Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Street Lighting to Witness
Fastest Growth
Europe and the US to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Market Players Gain from New Solar Street Lighting Contracts
Emerging Trends Warranting Attention from Solar Street Lighting
Vendors
Solar Street Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
69 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Solar Street Lighting Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive
Scenario for Wider Uptake of Solar Street Lighting
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Solar Street Lighting Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus
on Renewable Energy Sources amidst Rising Concerns over Fossil
Fuel Usage
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy
Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type
Solar Energy Emerges as a Reliable Renewable
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity
in in GW (2019)
Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake
Elevates Momentum in Solar Street Lighting Market
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population &
Urbanization Drive
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic to Drive the Demand for
Smart Street Lighting
Cities with the Biggest Traffic Jams in Terms of Commuter Hours
Spent: 2019
Increasing Number of Smart Cities to Drive the Growth of Solar
Street Lighting
Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for
the Years 2019 and 2025
Appealing Benefits & Influx of New Solutions Enable Smart Solar
Street Lighting to Post Impressive Gains
Technological Advancements Crucial to Sustain Market Growth
Technological Advancements in Solar LED Street Lights
IoT Adoption Encourages the Spread of Smart Solar Street Light
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
