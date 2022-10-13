Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Street Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900340/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solar Street Lighting estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.3% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CFL segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR

- The Solar Street Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Chokes Supply from China

With COVID-19 Pandemic Crushing the Sentiment in the World

Construction Sector, Solar Street Lighting Market Set to

Exhibit Substantial Decline in 2020

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Move Ahead at Lightning

Speed Post COVID-19

LED Remains at the Forefront of Solar Street Lighting Revolution

Residential Application Segment Leads the Smart Street Lighting

Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Street Lighting to Witness

Fastest Growth

Europe and the US to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Market Players Gain from New Solar Street Lighting Contracts

Emerging Trends Warranting Attention from Solar Street Lighting

Vendors

Solar Street Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

69 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Solar Street Lighting Market



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive

Scenario for Wider Uptake of Solar Street Lighting

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Solar Street Lighting Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus

on Renewable Energy Sources amidst Rising Concerns over Fossil

Fuel Usage

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy

Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type

Solar Energy Emerges as a Reliable Renewable

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity

in in GW (2019)

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake

Elevates Momentum in Solar Street Lighting Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population &

Urbanization Drive

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic to Drive the Demand for

Smart Street Lighting

Cities with the Biggest Traffic Jams in Terms of Commuter Hours

Spent: 2019

Increasing Number of Smart Cities to Drive the Growth of Solar

Street Lighting

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2019 and 2025

Appealing Benefits & Influx of New Solutions Enable Smart Solar

Street Lighting to Post Impressive Gains

Technological Advancements Crucial to Sustain Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Solar LED Street Lights

IoT Adoption Encourages the Spread of Smart Solar Street Light



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

