SmallCapsDaily: Laser Photonics is an Emerging Leader in the Global Abrasive Cleaning Market

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, was recently the subject of a feature article by leading financial news website and publisher SmallCapsDaily. The coverage includes a comprehensive overview of Laser Photonics, the fast-growing global abrasive cleaning industry it operates within and the Company's positioning as a leader in its segment.



According to Grand View Research, the global abrasive cleaning market reached $35.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to $47.82 billion by 2028. Laser Photonics has established itself as a safe, effective, and reasonably priced alternative blast cleaning method to media blasting, a method that is less safe by comparison, as it can pose safety, health and environmental risks.

Government contracts are a considerable part of the vast addressable market and the company has already retailed laser cleaning equipment to several branches of the American armed forces, the Veteran's Administration, and NASA. With a strong product portfolio, high growth strategy and a solid customer base, Laser Photonics is certainly a company with a compelling investment thesis.

Key Takeaways

Laser Photonics’ new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies and apparatus address various health, safety, environmental, and legal concerns related to the older techniques.

The company’s "unique-to-industry" systems are being used by Fortune 500 companies and well-known manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, and shipbuilding sectors. Some of its key clientele include names such as 3M, General Electric, Ford Motors, Caterpillar, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, Dell, Sony, DuPont, Siemens, Cummins, Nike, Kohler, amongst others.

Laser Photonics has the broadest selection of Class IV handheld laser blasting equipment. Their products range in power from 20W to 3000W systems, including the Jobsite 2000, the most potent production Laser Blaster currently available on the market.

Laser Photonics are increasing their direct sales efforts with a primary focus on serving significant accounts and growing their footprint within Fortune 500 corporations and international governmental organizations in order to broaden the reach of their distribution network.