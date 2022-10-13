Global Microporous Insulation Market to Reach $207.8 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microporous Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899918/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microporous Insulation estimated at US$152.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$207.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rigid Boards & Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$96.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flexible Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
- The Microporous Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.8 Million by the year 2027.
- Other Types Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899918/?utm_source=GNW
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Importance of
Insulation as One of the Most Easy & Efficient Ways to
Conserve Energy
EXHIBIT 1: As Clamor for Energy Efficiency Grows, So Does the
Business Case for Insulation as One of the Essential Elements
for Ensuring Energy Efficiency of Equipment & Infrastructure:
Global Opportunity for Thermal Insulation (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030
What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed
Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil
Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:
Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty
Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply
Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Brief Overview of Microporous Insulation
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Enhancing Automotive Performance with Improved
Insulation Drives Opportunities for Microporous Insulation
EXHIBIT 6: Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in the
Automotive Industry to Move In-Tandem With Production Trends:
Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years
2019 Through 2025
Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Insulation
Growing Focus On Nuclear Energy Opens Opportunities for the Use
of Microporous Insulation in Nuclear Power Plants
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Concerns Over Safety & Strong Outlook for
Nuclear Power Plant & Equipment to Expand the Addressable
Market Opportunity for Microporous Insulation: Global Market
for Nuclear Power Plant & Equipment (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
Thermal Management for Fuel Cells Throws the Spotlight on
Microporous Insulation Solutions
EXHIBIT 8: Robust Commercial Outlook for Fuel Cells to Open Up
New Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Thermal
Management of Fuel Cells: Global Market for Fuel Cells (In
US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026
Growing Industrial Insulation Needs Bodes Well for Market Growth
Strong Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Aircraft
Manufacturing
Insulation Needs for the Oil & Gas Industry Brings Microporous
Insulation Into the Spotlight
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899918/?utm_source=GNW
