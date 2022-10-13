Global Microporous Insulation Market to Reach $207.8 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microporous Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899918/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Microporous Insulation Market to Reach $207.8 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microporous Insulation estimated at US$152.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$207.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rigid Boards & Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$96.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flexible Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

- The Microporous Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.8 Million by the year 2027.

- Other Types Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)

Anhui Ningguo Hantai New Materials Limited Company

BeiJing North Refractories Co. Ltd.

Elmelin Ltd.

Isoleika S. Coop.

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

Laizhou Mingguang Thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

Laizhou Surya Thermal Insulation Material Co., Ltd.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Nati Refractories Co., Ltd.

Nichias Corporation

Promat International SA

Shanghai Nanovix Thermal Insulation Co., Ltd.

Siltherm In’t Group Limited

Sunsmed Protective Products Ltd.

Techno Physik Engineering GmbH

Thermodyne Engineering System

Thermost Thermtech Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Morgan-Kundom Hi-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

Unicorn Insulations Ltd.

Unifrax I LLC

Zhongheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

ZIRCAR Ceramics, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899918/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Importance of

Insulation as One of the Most Easy & Efficient Ways to

Conserve Energy

EXHIBIT 1: As Clamor for Energy Efficiency Grows, So Does the

Business Case for Insulation as One of the Essential Elements

for Ensuring Energy Efficiency of Equipment & Infrastructure:

Global Opportunity for Thermal Insulation (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030

What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply

Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Microporous Insulation - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

57 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Brief Overview of Microporous Insulation

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Enhancing Automotive Performance with Improved

Insulation Drives Opportunities for Microporous Insulation

EXHIBIT 6: Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in the

Automotive Industry to Move In-Tandem With Production Trends:

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years

2019 Through 2025

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Insulation

Growing Focus On Nuclear Energy Opens Opportunities for the Use

of Microporous Insulation in Nuclear Power Plants

EXHIBIT 7: Growing Concerns Over Safety & Strong Outlook for

Nuclear Power Plant & Equipment to Expand the Addressable

Market Opportunity for Microporous Insulation: Global Market

for Nuclear Power Plant & Equipment (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Thermal Management for Fuel Cells Throws the Spotlight on

Microporous Insulation Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Robust Commercial Outlook for Fuel Cells to Open Up

New Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Thermal

Management of Fuel Cells: Global Market for Fuel Cells (In

US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026

Growing Industrial Insulation Needs Bodes Well for Market Growth

Strong Opportunities for Microporous Insulation in Aircraft

Manufacturing

Insulation Needs for the Oil & Gas Industry Brings Microporous

Insulation Into the Spotlight



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Microporous Insulation Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rigid

Boards & Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Rigid Boards & Panels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 11-Year Perspective for Rigid Boards & Panels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Flexible Panels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Panels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 11-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 11-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 11-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 11-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Microporous Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid Boards &

Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Microporous Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: China 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Microporous Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: France 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Microporous

Insulation by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Microporous

Insulation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid Boards &

Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: UK 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid

Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for the

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Microporous Insulation by

Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Microporous Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microporous

Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Microporous

Insulation by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Microporous Insulation by Application -

Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microporous

Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil &

Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Microporous

Insulation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microporous Insulation by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microporous

Insulation by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Microporous

Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microporous

Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Microporous

Insulation by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rigid Boards & Panels, Flexible Panels and Other Products for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microporous Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy &

Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microporous

Insulation by Application - Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil &

Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Microporous

Insulation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense

and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microporous Insulation by Product - Rigid Boards & Panels,

Flexible Panels and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Microporous Insulation



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899918/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________