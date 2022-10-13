Global Couplings Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Couplings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899306/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Couplings Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Couplings estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Elastomeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$666.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
- The Couplings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$223.6 Million by the year 2027.
- Mechanical Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
- In the global Mechanical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$201.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$219.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Couplings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Effect of the Pandemic on Couplings Market
The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Coupling
Manufacturers
Contingency Plans for Business Continuity
Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for Couplings
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2021
Mining Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion:
2019-2021
Couplings: An Introduction
Elastomeric, Metallic and Mechanical Couplings
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Type
World Couplings Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric, Metallic,
Mechanical, and Other Types
Regional Analysis
Global Market for Couplings: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
Global Market for Couplings - Geographic Regions Ranked by %
CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flexible Shaft Couplings Gain Traction
A Review of Gear Couplings Market
Fluid Couplings Market: An Overview
Fluid Couplings as the Ideal Place for Sensors
Advancements in Servomotor Coupling Technology
Safety Coupling for the International Space Station (ISS)
Digital Automatic Couplings (DACs) Enhance Efficiency
Use of High-tech Materials in Coupling Technology
Importance of Automotive Driveshaft Couplings
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Established Role in Aerospace Industry
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2021
The US Oil & Gas Industry: Outlook for 2021
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives
Demand
Elastomeric Couplings Gain Preference in Wastewater Treatment
Facilities
Rugged Couplings Gain Traction in Hazardous Area Applications
Mainstream Role in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 135
Global Couplings Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
