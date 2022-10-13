Global Couplings Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Couplings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899306/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Couplings estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Elastomeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$666.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

- The Couplings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$223.6 Million by the year 2027.

- Mechanical Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR

- In the global Mechanical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$201.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$219.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Couplings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Effect of the Pandemic on Couplings Market

The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Coupling

Manufacturers

Contingency Plans for Business Continuity

Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for Couplings

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2021

Mining Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion:

2019-2021

Couplings: An Introduction

Elastomeric, Metallic and Mechanical Couplings

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

World Couplings Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric, Metallic,

Mechanical, and Other Types

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Couplings: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Couplings - Geographic Regions Ranked by %

CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Flexible Shaft Couplings Gain Traction

A Review of Gear Couplings Market

Fluid Couplings Market: An Overview

Fluid Couplings as the Ideal Place for Sensors

Advancements in Servomotor Coupling Technology

Safety Coupling for the International Space Station (ISS)

Digital Automatic Couplings (DACs) Enhance Efficiency

Use of High-tech Materials in Coupling Technology

Importance of Automotive Driveshaft Couplings

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Established Role in Aerospace Industry

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2021

The US Oil & Gas Industry: Outlook for 2021

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives

Demand

Elastomeric Couplings Gain Preference in Wastewater Treatment

Facilities

Rugged Couplings Gain Traction in Hazardous Area Applications

Mainstream Role in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well



