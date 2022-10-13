Dräger’s Rental and Safety Services Expand Gulf Coast Presence with Opening of Corpus Christi Facility

Houston, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger celebrated the grand opening of its Corpus Christi location in August. The new location expands industrial safety support, further positioning it as a leading rental and safety services provider in Texas. The new facility will provide Corpus Christi and surrounding areas with a full portfolio of the world’s most technologically advanced rental and on-site safety products and services for the petrochemical and energy sector by delivering life-safety services and solutions to support shutdown, turnaround, and maintenance projects.

Dräger’s rental and safety portfolio includes:

Full range of gas detection equipment

Respiratory protection / breathing air solutions

Personal protection equipment (PPE)

Turnaround services and support

Onsite safety shops

Onsite safety services and consultations

X-Viz or traditional confined space monitoring services

Experienced rescue teams

Trained safety staffing

“The establishment of our new facility in Corpus Christi is part of Dräger’s continued commitment to being a full-service safety partner for this community and surrounding areas with industrial safety products and services that protect, support, and help save people’s lives,” said John Sloss, Senior Vice President of Medical and Safety Services for Draeger, Inc. “With our international experience in gas detection and respiratory protection, combined with our commitment to advancing technology, we have developed a portfolio of rental and onsite safety services designed to optimize processes, reduce expenses, and support operations.”

Dräger’s Rental and Safety Services is proud to offer flexible equipment management options, safety services, advanced technology-driven safety systems, and solutions that can be set up on a majority of job sites. For shutdowns, turnarounds, or similar large-scale projects, Dräger’s innovative safety solutions can save time, increase productivity, and reduce costs by keeping the project and budget on track.

For additional information on Dräger’s new location in Corpus Christi, TX, and its full rental and safety services portfolio, please email Heather Vorce at heather.vorce@draeger.com or visit Dräger’s Rental and Onsite Safety Services webpage. For a product demonstration at your facility, please call 800-4Drager or click here. For all press inquiries, please contact Marion Varec at marion.varec@draeger.com or 215-660-2186.

Please visit our press center for further information:

https://www.draeger.com/en-us/Newsroom/Press-Center

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2021. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

Note: Not all the products named in this press release are available worldwide. Equipment packages can vary from country to country. We reserve the right to make changes to products. Up-to-date information is available on the Dräger website of your country or from your Dräger representative.

Attachments