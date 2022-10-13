Global Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temperature Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896439/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Temperature Management Systems Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Temperature Management Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Patient Cooling Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $849.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

- The Temperature Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$849.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$435.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Temperature Management Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Global Temperature Management Devices Market Hampered by COVID

-19, to Pick up Pace from 2021

Patient Warming Systems Dominate, Cooling Systems to Gather

Notable Steam

General Surgery Holds a Major Share, Cardiology to Show

Impressive Growth

The US Holds Commanding Position, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit

Fastest Growth

Product Innovation and Launches Remain Key Strategy for Players



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature management

systems

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %)

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for

Temperature Management Systems

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select

Countries

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell

Surface Markers: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Aging Population: Key Demographic Fueling Demand

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select

Countries: 2019

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal

Intensive Care Units

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country

Total Preterm Births

Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E

Increasing Number of Deals among Players Present Growth Avenues

Researchers Investigate Optimal Time for Body Cooling to

Improve Survival Rate and Outcome in Cardiac Arrest Patients

Therapeutic Hypothermia Holds Potential to Ameliorate Seizures

in Drug-Resistant Epilepsies

Temperature Management Systems Present Effective Approach for

Hyperthermia

Technological Advancements and Launches

Smiths Medical Unveils Level 1® High-Flow Convective Warmer for

Temperature Control during Surgeries to Improve Outcomes

Wearable Air-Conditioning On-Skin Device to Prevent Exhaustion

and Heat Stroke

Minco Introduces Self-Limiting Technology Based Thin-Film Heaters

Triad Magnetics Introduces Customized Transformers to Use

across Fluid Warmers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

