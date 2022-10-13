Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of a New Franchise in Scranton, Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Scranton, Pennsylvania franchise today. Owned and operated by first time franchisee, Steven Austin, the new location will serve the greater Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.



“We’re excited to begin serving the Scranton area as autumn is in full swing,” said franchise operator, Steven Austin. “Each season brings about its own wildlife challenges and we’re proud to be part of the humane solution to many local homeowners’ animal problems, while providing jobs for area residents looking to be a part of some exciting work.”

Pennsylvania is home to 66 species of mammal wildlife and with temperatures beginning to cool in autumn, many will be looking for a warm place to call home. Combine that with the fall foliage that covers homeowners’ yards, attracting many different types of animals, and many residents will find themselves with some form of critter problem in the upcoming months. The best course of action when dealing with animals in the home is to seek professional help.

“Steven couldn’t be more ready to take on the wildlife needs of Scranton’s residents,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “There is a lot of opportunity in the area and thanks to Critter Control’s robust training program, he’s ready to handle whatever comes his way.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.



Critter Control of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, and will also provide services on Saturdays and Sundays by appointment only. The franchise offers discounts to senior citizens of the area experiencing wildlife issues. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (570) 203-2378 and https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/pennsylvania/scranton-wilkes-barre.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.