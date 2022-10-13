Global mPoS Terminals Market to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global mPoS Terminals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896220/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal mPoS Terminals Market to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for mPoS Terminals estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$41 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.8% CAGR
- The mPoS Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)
AURES Group
BBPOS Limited
Bitel Co. Ltd.
Fiserv, Inc.
HP Development Company, L.P.
Ingenico
NCR Corporation
NEW POS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Newland Payment Technology
Oracle Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
PAX Technology Corporation
Posiflex Technology, Inc.
QVS Software Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.
SZZT Electronics Co.,Ltd.
Toast Inc.
Touch Dynamic
VeriFone, Inc.
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896220/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
mPoS Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on mPOS Market
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
What is a POS System?
An Introduction to mPOS Terminals
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Retail Industry Lead the Global mPOS Terminals Market
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Gains
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
mPOS Systems Offer Various Benefits, Set to Gain Momentum
mPOS Aids in Boosting Business Performance and Customer Experience
Growing Shift Towards Contactless Payments Drives Demand for
mPOS Terminals
Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Will the COVID-19 Scenario Make Payment Space to Bid Adieu to
Cash Payments?
Transforming Payments Landscape & Rapid Pace of Digitization
Presents Opportunity for mPOS Terminals Market
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
2017-2023
Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide: Breakdown of
Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020
Key Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
mPOS Solutions: A Promising Alternative Payment Method
Expanding Internet Connectivity Facilitate Market Gains
Percentage Adoption Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of
March 2021)
Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years
2011-2021
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021
Ubiquity of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Smartphones for
Payments: Potential for mPOS Terminal Market
Global Annual Sales of Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Desktop
PCs (In Million Units) for Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018
Through 2023
mPOS Value-Added Services (VAS) to Drive Future Gains in mPOS
Terminals Market
Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027
Growing Demand for Mobile Financial Transactions from Varied
Industries to Accelerate Growth
Increasing Utilization of Mobile Wallet and NFC Transactions
Fuels Market
Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by
Reason Cited for 2020
Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using
Digital Wallets in 2020
Increasing Instances of Financial Frauds & Strict Regulations
for Payment Processing Propel Demand for EMV-Compliant EMV
Solutions
Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$
Million: 2012-2020
Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region
during 2020 to 2024
Retail Emerges as the Leading Application Market for mPOS
Terminals
Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store
Retail Experience
Technological Innovations to Drive Future of mPOS
Market Benefits from Opportunities in the Restaurant Industry
Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and
Payments
Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-
Generation Restaurant POS Systems
How the Food Service, Hotels & Hospitality Industries Are
Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
Hospitality Sector Turns to mPOS Terminals Improve Customer
Experience
Travel & Hospitality Industry Confronts Challenges Due to
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cloud-based mPOS Terminals Poised for High Growth in the Future
mPOS Terminals Offer Numerous Benefits to SMEs
Security of mPOS Terminals: A Highly Critical Requirement
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restaurants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Restaurants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Warehouse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Warehouse by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality,
Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants,
Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality,
Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 33: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality,
Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants,
Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants,
Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mPoS Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants,
Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality,
Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mPoS
Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality,
Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mPoS Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mPoS Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants,
Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment,
Warehouse and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
mPoS Terminals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mPoS Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mPoS Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants,
Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mPoS Terminals by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mPoS Terminals by Application - Retail, Restaurants,
Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment, Warehouse and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for mPoS Terminals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Entertainment,
Warehouse and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896220/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global mPoS Terminals Market to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global mPoS Terminals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896220/?utm_source=GNW