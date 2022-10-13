Global mPoS Terminals Market to Reach $53.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global mPoS Terminals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896220/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for mPoS Terminals estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$41 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.8% CAGR

- The mPoS Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

mPoS Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on mPOS Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is a POS System?

An Introduction to mPOS Terminals

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Retail Industry Lead the Global mPOS Terminals Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Gains

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

mPOS Systems Offer Various Benefits, Set to Gain Momentum

mPOS Aids in Boosting Business Performance and Customer Experience

Growing Shift Towards Contactless Payments Drives Demand for

mPOS Terminals

Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Will the COVID-19 Scenario Make Payment Space to Bid Adieu to

Cash Payments?

Transforming Payments Landscape & Rapid Pace of Digitization

Presents Opportunity for mPOS Terminals Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for

2017-2023

Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide: Breakdown of

Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020

Key Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

mPOS Solutions: A Promising Alternative Payment Method

Expanding Internet Connectivity Facilitate Market Gains

Percentage Adoption Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of

March 2021)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years

2011-2021

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021

Ubiquity of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Smartphones for

Payments: Potential for mPOS Terminal Market

Global Annual Sales of Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Desktop

PCs (In Million Units) for Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018

Through 2023

mPOS Value-Added Services (VAS) to Drive Future Gains in mPOS

Terminals Market

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

Growing Demand for Mobile Financial Transactions from Varied

Industries to Accelerate Growth

Increasing Utilization of Mobile Wallet and NFC Transactions

Fuels Market

Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by

Reason Cited for 2020

Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using

Digital Wallets in 2020

Increasing Instances of Financial Frauds & Strict Regulations

for Payment Processing Propel Demand for EMV-Compliant EMV

Solutions

Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$

Million: 2012-2020

Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region

during 2020 to 2024

Retail Emerges as the Leading Application Market for mPOS

Terminals

Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store

Retail Experience

Technological Innovations to Drive Future of mPOS

Market Benefits from Opportunities in the Restaurant Industry

Growing Use of Mobile POS Solutions for Tableside Ordering and

Payments

Innovations in Restaurant Technology Spur Development of Next-

Generation Restaurant POS Systems

How the Food Service, Hotels & Hospitality Industries Are

Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

Hospitality Sector Turns to mPOS Terminals Improve Customer

Experience

Travel & Hospitality Industry Confronts Challenges Due to

COVID-19 Pandemic

Cloud-based mPOS Terminals Poised for High Growth in the Future

mPOS Terminals Offer Numerous Benefits to SMEs

Security of mPOS Terminals: A Highly Critical Requirement



