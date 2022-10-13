The Adoption Of Electronic Health Records Is Expected To Propel The Medical Carts Market To Reach $3 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Carts Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the medical carts market, the rising adoption of electronic health records (EHR) is expected to propel the growth of the medical cart market going forward. An electronic health record (EHR) is an electronic version of a patient's medical history that is kept up to date. Medical carts with batteries can travel with healthcare professionals and improves EHR accessibility. For instance, according to Health IT, a US-based organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals and health care networks, as per the data 2019-21 shows that about 86% of non-federal general acute care hospitals have adopted a certified electronic health record (EHR). Therefore, the rising adoption of electronic health records (EHR) is driving the medical carts market.



Request for a sample of the global medical carts market report

The global medical carts market size is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $2.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The global medical carts market is expected to grow to $3.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical carts market. Major companies operating in the medical carts market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Advantech, a US-based provider of medical carts, launched the AMiS-30EP clinical pole cart for comfortable positioning and rapid care delivery. This product features four anti-static 4” casters for easy movement on floor surfaces. This furnishes a highly customizable cart solution for use in diverse healthcare environments.

Major players in the medical carts market are ITD GmbH, Advantech Co. Ltd, Harloff Manufacturing Co, AFC Industries, Midmark Corporation, The Bergmann Group, Capsa Healthcare, Jaco Inc, Waterloo Healthcare, Ergotron Inc, The Bergmann Group, Armstrong Medical Inc, Onyx Healthcare Inc and AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

The global medical carts market is segmented By Type into Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Cart, Other Type; By Material Type into Metal, Plastic, Others Type; By End User into Hospitals, Physician Offices, Other End User

North America was the largest region in the medical carts market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global medical carts market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global medical carts market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Medical Carts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide medical carts market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, medical carts market segments and geographies, medical carts market trends, medical carts market drivers, medical carts market restraints, medical carts market leading competitors’ revenues, medical carts market profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Acute, Ambulatory, Post-Acute), By Product (Client-Server-Based EHR, Web-Based EHR), By Mode Of Delivery (Cloud Based, On-Premise Model), By Business Models (Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscriptions, Professional Services, Others), By Application ( E-Prescription, Practice Management, Referral Management, Patient Management, Population Health Management ) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Mobile Anesthesia Machines, Standalone Anesthesia Machines), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Type (Continuous Anaesthesia Machines, Intermittent Anaesthesia Machines) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology Outlook (Store And Foreward, Real Time), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatalogy, Telecardiology), By Type (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.